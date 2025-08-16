$41.450.06
August 15, 11:06 PM • 47605 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 74988 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 44578 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 41495 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 39849 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 101863 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 169819 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 83909 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 157639 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 56699 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center Honors
August 15, 08:50 PM • 31926 views
"Kholodnyi Yar" liberated Hruzke and Vesele: machine gun robots and artillery destroyed the occupiers
August 15, 09:20 PM • 12793 views
Trump canceled lunch with Russian delegation and returns to Washington
11:40 PM • 10153 views
"This is not diplomacy, but theater": Schumer on Trump's meeting with Putin
01:12 AM • 13398 views
Trump after meeting with Putin: "Now everything depends on Zelenskyy"
01:33 AM • 56458 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 169769 views
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 169769 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?
August 15, 10:28 AM • 150645 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 157598 views
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 157598 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipes
August 15, 07:14 AM • 174939 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 260330 views
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 260330 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
United States
Ukraine
Alaska
White House
Washington, D.C.
UNN Lite
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandal
03:37 AM • 3528 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center Honors
August 15, 08:50 PM • 32033 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"
August 14, 02:12 PM • 110631 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit
August 14, 09:44 AM • 192102 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000
August 13, 02:38 PM • 137975 views
Fox News
The New York Times
Euro
Train
The Guardian

Ekitike's debut goal, racist scandal, Semenyo's brace: Liverpool beat Zabarnyi's former team in the opening match of the Premier League

Kyiv • UNN

 • 756 views

The match "Liverpool" - "Bournemouth" (4:2) was marked by the debut of newcomers and six goals. The game was stopped due to racist insults against "Bournemouth" player Antoine Semenyo.

Ekitike's debut goal, racist scandal, Semenyo's brace: Liverpool beat Zabarnyi's former team in the opening match of the Premier League
premierleague.com

On Friday, August 15, the new 2025/26 English Premier League season kicked off with a match between Liverpool and Bournemouth. The match delighted fans with six goals, one of which was scored by the new "Merseysiders" player Hugo Ekitike, and was also marked by a racist scandal, according to UNN.

Details

The first round match of the APL started at Anfield at 10:00 PM. Newcomers to the team debuted for Liverpool: Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz, and Hugo Ekitike, who opened the scoring in the match: in the 37th minute, Alexis Mac Allister passed to Ekitike, who quickly burst into the penalty area and shot past the goalkeeper - 1:0.

"Liverpool" signed forward Ekitike24.07.25, 08:18 • 2734 views

At the start of the second half, Ekitike assisted Cody Gakpo: the Frenchman on the edge of the penalty area passed to Gakpo, who moved to the center and accurately shot into the far corner - 2:0.

In the 64th minute, Bournemouth managed to reduce the deficit: Antoine Semenyo, after a through pass from David Brooks, scored one goal for his team - 2:1.

Just 10 minutes later, Semenyo scored a brace: the forward carried the ball almost from the center of the field and made an accurate shot into the bottom corner of Alisson's goal - 2:2.

However, just 12 minutes later, Liverpool took the lead again: Federico Chiesa hammered the ball into Bournemouth's goal after the "Cherries" failed to clear it from their own penalty area - 3:2.

In the 4th minute of added time in the second half, Mohamed Salah put an end to the match, scoring the 4th goal for Liverpool: Wataru Endo successfully cleared the ball forward, which Salah picked up, the Egyptian burst into the penalty area and accurately shot into the far corner - 4:2 in favor of Liverpool.

In addition to the goals scored, the match was remembered for the first racist scandal of the current season, which led referee Anthony Taylor to even stop the game in the 29th minute.

As Bournemouth forward Semenyo was preparing to throw the ball in from the sideline, a Liverpool fan in a wheelchair began to insult him from the stands. Semenyo himself informed the referee that the fan had called him a "nigger," which, according to the APL regulations, entails suspending the match.

"Today's match between Liverpool Football Club and Bournemouth was temporarily suspended in the first half following a report of discriminatory abuse from spectators directed at Bournemouth player Antoine Semenyo. This is in line with the Premier League's anti-discrimination protocol on the field. The incident at Anfield will now be thoroughly investigated. We offer our full support to the player and both clubs. Racism has no place in our game or anywhere in society. We will continue to work with stakeholders and authorities to ensure an inclusive and welcoming environment for everyone in our stadiums," the APL press service stated.

After the game, Liverpool fans and players honored the memory of Diogo Jota, who died with his brother in a car accident.

Liverpool star Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain03.07.25, 11:29 • 1473 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
X Corp.
Football
Liverpool
La Liga
Twitter