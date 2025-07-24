"Liverpool" signed forward Ekitike

Forward Hugo Ekitike has moved from Eintracht Frankfurt to Liverpool for £79 million (€91.5 million), UNN reports with reference to Sky Sports News.

Details

Liverpool will pay an initial fee of £69 million (€80 million) plus £10 million (€12.5 million) for the forward, bringing their summer spending to £300 million.

As with Florian Wirtz, most of the bonuses associated with Ekitike's transfer are linked to Liverpool's trophy successes and the player's significant contribution to the team.

Last season, Ekitike scored 22 goals in 48 games across all competitions for Frankfurt, helping the team qualify for the Champions League.

Liverpool sees him as a versatile central forward who primarily plays as a 'nine', but can also play as a second striker or a winger.

The club believes that Ekitike has the potential to become one of the best forwards in the world if he continues in the same vein.

