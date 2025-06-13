$41.490.02
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
06:18 PM • 5690 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
03:24 PM • 41035 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
03:04 PM • 43542 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 43232 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
June 13, 11:58 AM • 51616 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
June 13, 09:49 AM • 69575 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
June 13, 08:47 AM • 76819 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 95543 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 242049 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 171581 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
Liverpool Paid a Record Fee for Bayer Leverkusen Midfielder Florian Wirtz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1154 views

Midfielder Florian Wirtz is officially transferring from Bayer Leverkusen to Liverpool. The transfer fee amounted to a record £116 million.

Liverpool Paid a Record Fee for Bayer Leverkusen Midfielder Florian Wirtz

Liverpool's summer transfer window has started off with a bang - news has emerged of an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for the transfer of Florian Wirtz to the English Premier League club, who has been recognised as the best player in the German Bundesliga at the end of the 2024/25 season.

UNN reports with reference to BBC, Sky Sports and ESPN.

Details

Premier League champions Liverpool have agreed to sign German international attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz from Bayer for £116 million.

According to the BBC and Sky Sports, citing a general agreement with Bayer, the transfer will cost around £100 million (€117.5 million), plus an additional £16 million (€18.8 million) depending on targets.

Wirtz is currently the most expensive transfer not only for Liverpool, but for the entire Premier League.

It is noted that the 22-year-old player was the creative core of Bayer Leverkusen, the team that gained fame in the Bundesliga under Xabi Alonso.

Reference

Wirtz came out of the FC Koln youth academy, but moved to Bayer Leverkusen in 2020. He has played almost 200 official matches for the club, the main one being the championship title in the 2023/24 season. Under the leadership of Xabi Alonso, Bayer became the German champion. It should also be noted that Wirtz still had a contract until 2027.

Wirtz has scored seven goals in 31 appearances for Germany since making his debut for the national team in 2021.

Wirtz is set to become the second player Liverpool have bought from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, with right-back Jeremie Frimpong arriving for £34 million, the BBC reports.

Liverpool, who won the 2024-25 Premier League title in coach Arne Slot's first season, were keen to strengthen their squad, and it is believed that the level of their spending has been due to cost constraints in previous transfer windows.

Last summer they only acquired Italian winger Federico Chiesa from Juventus for £12.5 million, while Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili was signed from Valencia for £29 million, which will allow him to join the team before the start of next season.

As for losses, Liverpool have sold Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford for an initial £12.5 million, which could rise to £18 million.

They have also got rid of England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has moved to Real Madrid.

Recall

Chelsea have decided not to sign winger Sancho on a permanent basis, paying Manchester United £5m. The player is returning to MU, but plans to consider other options for continuing his career.

Colombian forward John Duran is unhappy at Al-Nasr, as is the club with him. After scandals and a decrease in the transfer value, he may move on loan to another club.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

