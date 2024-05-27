Girona and Ukraine's national team striker Artem Dovbyk became the best scorer of the season in the Spanish La Liga

Artem Dovbyk, a striker for Girona and the Ukrainian national team, who scored 24 goals in 36 matches in the Spanish La Liga, became the season's top scorer. Dovbyk managed to repeat the achievement of another legendary striker, Andriy Shevchenko, in terms of goals per season in the top 5 European leagues among Ukrainians.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Football Association, UNN reports.

Details

Girona and Ukraine's national team striker Artem Dovbyk has become the top scorer of the season in the Spanish La Liga. Our footballer scored 24 goals in 36 matches of the elite division of the Spanish championship." - the message says.

Addendum Addendum

It should be noted that before the final round of the Spanish La Liga, Dovbyk was in second place in the scoring race, passing ahead of Villarreal striker Alexander Serlot, who scored a poker against Real Madrid, played by our compatriot goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, in the 37th round of the Spanish championship. In the final round, in which Girona hosted Granada, Artem Dovbyk scored a hat-trick, which helped him take first place in the scoring race.

By the way, in that match, in which Dovbyk's team won 7-0, another of our compatriots, Viktor Tsygankov, scored a double and gave an assist to defender Eric Garcia, who scored the first goal of the match. In total, Tsygankov scored 8 goals and provided 7 assists in the league. “This season, Girona took 3rd place in the league, which allowed them to play in the European Cups for the first time in their history next season.

This was the biggest achievement since the club was founded. Villarreal striker Alexander Serlot took second place in the scoring race with 23 goals, 6 from the penalty spot, and Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski took third place with 19 goals, 8 from the penalty spot. It is also worth noting that Dovbyk managed to repeat the achievement of another legendary striker, Andriy Shevchenko, in terms of goals per season in the top 5 European leagues among Ukrainians.

Shevchenko scored 24 goals for AC Milan three times in Serie A: in the 1999/00, 2000/01 and 2003/04 campaigns. Artem Dovbyk joined Spanish side Girona last summer from Dnipro-1 for €7 million. For the second time in a row, Dovbyk has become the top scorer in the championships he plays in.

In the 2022/2023 Ukrainian Football Championship, Dovbyk became the top scorer with 24 goals.

Recall

The Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) has released a financial estimate of Ukrainian football for 2024.

According to the data provided, the bonuses to the Ukrainian national football team for qualifying for Euro 2024 amounted to 3.32 million euros (139.4 million hryvnias); to the players of the Olympic football team - 13.1 million hryvnias.