Football club ranking 2025: Real Madrid is the most expensive club in the world

The most valuable team is "Real Madrid", in addition, the official list includes 11 English teams, because the Premier League has the richest broadcasting deals, ahead of the Spanish La Liga.

Details

The American TV channel CNBC offered an official ranking of the world's football teams.

According to official estimates, the 25 most valuable football teams in the world are worth an average of $2.76 billion.

On average, the 25 most expensive teams earned $520 million in revenue last season. This is profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, - $54 million. The material noted that for 22 teams in Europe, the data from the CNBC list refers to the 2023-24 season.

According to CNBC, the most expensive team is Spanish Real Madrid. The value of the royal club is $6.7 billion, and the revenue is $1.13 billion. According to Real Madrid's annual report for last year, the club earned $174 million from the Champions League, which the team won in 2024 for a record 15th time.

The official list includes 11 English teams, three of which are in the top five. This is due to the fact that the Premier League has the richest television deals in football. According to CNBC sources, domestic and international rights cost an average of about $4.4 billion per year.

This is more than twice as much as the Spanish La Liga, which ranks second.

According to a CNBC source, the next three-year cycle of Premier League broadcasting rights sales, starting with the 2025-26 season, will average about $5.1 billion per year.

Two teams on the CNBC list should soon see an increase in their revenues due to the improvement of the stadium's economy: Barcelona and Inter Miami of MLS.

Barcelona, Real Madrid's main rival, is expected to return to its renovated Spotify Camp Nou stadium in the coming months, the team said. Inter Miami will move to the new Miami Freedom Park stadium in 2026, the team said.

Here is what the top ten teams look like in terms of value and revenue, according to the ranking of the American television company.

The general table of the current location of clubs such as Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle United can be found on the website.

