Football club ranking 2025: Real Madrid is the most expensive club in the world

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 15888 views

May 5, 08:41 AM • 74924 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 124729 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 132074 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 159687 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 181194 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 218925 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 111020 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 104544 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 103568 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Popular news

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

May 5, 07:29 AM • 72770 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

May 5, 07:50 AM • 63928 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

May 5, 08:03 AM • 55791 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 52564 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 30193 views
Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

01:53 PM • 30863 views

Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 124729 views

Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 132074 views

May 3, 06:01 AM • 218925 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 101141 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Robert Fico

Pope Francis

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Donetsk Oblast

UNN Lite

May 5, 08:45 AM • 53079 views

May 5, 08:03 AM • 56293 views

May 5, 07:50 AM • 64421 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 31590 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 49047 views
Actual

MIM-104 Patriot

Sukhoi Su-30

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Dassault Rafale

Football club ranking 2025: Real Madrid is the most expensive club in the world

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4092 views

CNBC has compiled a ranking of the most expensive football clubs. Real Madrid tops the list with a value of $6.7 billion. The top 25 includes 11 English teams.

The most valuable team is "Real Madrid", in addition, the official list includes 11 English teams, because the Premier League has the richest broadcasting deals, ahead of the Spanish La Liga.

UNN reports with reference to CNBC.

Details

The American TV channel CNBC offered an official ranking of the world's football teams.

According to official estimates, the 25 most valuable football teams in the world are worth an average of $2.76 billion.

On average, the 25 most expensive teams earned $520 million in revenue last season. This is profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, - $54 million. The material noted that for 22 teams in Europe, the data from the CNBC list refers to the 2023-24 season.

According to CNBC, the most expensive team is Spanish Real Madrid. The value of the royal club is $6.7 billion, and the revenue is $1.13 billion. According to Real Madrid's annual report for last year, the club earned $174 million from the Champions League, which the team won in 2024 for a record 15th time.

The official list includes 11 English teams, three of which are in the top five. This is due to the fact that the Premier League has the richest television deals in football. According to CNBC sources, domestic and international rights cost an average of about $4.4 billion per year.

This is more than twice as much as the Spanish La Liga, which ranks second.

According to a CNBC source, the next three-year cycle of Premier League broadcasting rights sales, starting with the 2025-26 season, will average about $5.1 billion per year.

Two teams on the CNBC list should soon see an increase in their revenues due to the improvement of the stadium's economy: Barcelona and Inter Miami of MLS.

Barcelona, Real Madrid's main rival, is expected to return to its renovated Spotify Camp Nou stadium in the coming months, the team said. Inter Miami will move to the new Miami Freedom Park stadium in 2026, the team said.

Here is what the top ten teams look like in terms of value and revenue, according to the ranking of the American television company.

The general table of the current location of clubs such as Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle United can be found on the website.

Recall

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold moves to Real Madrid. The player thanked the club, where he spent 20 years, for achieving his dreams.

Munich "Bavaria" became the champion of Germany again after the draw of "Bayer". The club won its 34th German championship title, which is a record.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsFinance
La Liga
Milan
Europe
Germany
