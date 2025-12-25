"Roma" plans to get rid of Dovbyk: the Ukrainian was offered to Spanish clubs

$42.150.05
49.680.05
ukenru
04:14 PM • 7618 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 30206 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 33045 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 39734 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 24624 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 20514 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 15809 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 57195 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 73796 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 33672 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3m/s
82%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 16701 views
Hit to Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery reported in Russia: what is knownPhotoDecember 25, 10:37 AM • 6250 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"December 25, 10:37 AM • 47857 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 11239 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideo03:24 PM • 9626 views
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 30235 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 57207 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 42026 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 73804 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 59987 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Charles III
Mykola Leontovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Chernihiv
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideo04:41 PM • 4674 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideo03:24 PM • 9688 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 11271 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 16742 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 23287 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Mercedes-Benz Zetros
YouTube

"Roma" plans to get rid of Dovbyk: the Ukrainian was offered to Spanish clubs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

"Roma" is looking for an opportunity to sell the 28-year-old Ukrainian forward, a former Girona player, in January.

"Roma" plans to get rid of Dovbyk: the Ukrainian was offered to Spanish clubs

Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk of "Roma" may leave the Roman club already in this transfer window. The Ukrainian has been offered to clubs from La Liga. This was reported by insider Matteo Moretto, according to UNN.

Artem Dovbyk is being offered to La Liga clubs. It is reported that "Roma" is looking for an opportunity to sell the 28-year-old Ukrainian forward, a former player of "Girona", in January.

- the insider reported.

Addition

Artem Dovbyk moved to "Roma" in August 2024 from Spanish "Girona". Dovbyk signed a 5-year contract, and the Spanish club will receive 30.5 million euros for the player's transfer.

In the 2023/2024 season, Artem Dovbyk moved to Spanish "Girona" from "Dnipro-1" for 7.5 million euros.

In the 2023/2024 season, Dovbyk, who scored 24 goals in 36 matches in the Spanish La Liga, became the top scorer of the season. The forward managed to repeat the achievement of another legendary striker Andriy Shevchenko in terms of goals per season in the top 5 European leagues among Ukrainians.

This season, Dovbyk has played 15 matches for "Roma", which is in 4th place in Serie A, scoring two goals and two assists.

Recall

Zhytomyr "Polissya" signed Kosovo national team player Lindon Emërllahu. The contract with the newcomer is for three years.

Antonina Tumanova

Sports
Andriy Shevchenko
Artem Dovbyk
La Liga