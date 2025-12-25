"Roma" plans to get rid of Dovbyk: the Ukrainian was offered to Spanish clubs

Ukrainian forward Artem Dovbyk of "Roma" may leave the Roman club already in this transfer window. The Ukrainian has been offered to clubs from La Liga. This was reported by insider Matteo Moretto, according to UNN.

Artem Dovbyk is being offered to La Liga clubs. It is reported that "Roma" is looking for an opportunity to sell the 28-year-old Ukrainian forward, a former player of "Girona", in January. - the insider reported.

Artem Dovbyk moved to "Roma" in August 2024 from Spanish "Girona". Dovbyk signed a 5-year contract, and the Spanish club will receive 30.5 million euros for the player's transfer.

In the 2023/2024 season, Artem Dovbyk moved to Spanish "Girona" from "Dnipro-1" for 7.5 million euros.

In the 2023/2024 season, Dovbyk, who scored 24 goals in 36 matches in the Spanish La Liga, became the top scorer of the season. The forward managed to repeat the achievement of another legendary striker Andriy Shevchenko in terms of goals per season in the top 5 European leagues among Ukrainians.

This season, Dovbyk has played 15 matches for "Roma", which is in 4th place in Serie A, scoring two goals and two assists.

