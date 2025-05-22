$41.440.05
Ukraine handed over to the Russians a list for exchange in the format "1000 for 1000" - GUR
Ukraine handed over to the Russians a list for exchange in the format "1000 for 1000" - GUR

Will there be power outages in the summer? The Ministry of Energy responded

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

The Commander of the National Guard commented on the missile strike on the training ground in Sumy region

Ukraine wants to introduce a mechanism of priority guardianship: what you need to know

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Real Madrid legend Modrić leaves the club

Kyiv • UNN

 • 566 views

Real Madrid legend Luka Modrić will leave the club after the Club World Cup in the USA. The Croatian has played for "the Whites" since 2012 and has won 28 trophies.

Real Madrid legend Modrić leaves the club

Madrid's "Real" has decided not to extend the contract with club legend Luka Modric. The Croatian, who joined the "creamy" in 2012, will leave the team after the Club World Cup, which starts on June 18 in the USA. This was reported by the press service of "Real", reports UNN.

FC "Real Madrid" and our captain Luka Modric have agreed to put an end to an unforgettable period of his career as a player of our club at the end of the Club World Cup, which our team will hold from June 18 in the USA. "Real Madrid" would like to express its gratitude and love to a man who has already become one of the greatest legends of our club and world football 

- the club said in a statement.

Addition

Modric joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2012, moving from Tottenham to the Creamy for 35 million euros.

"Tottenham" defeated "MU" with a score of 1:0 in the final of the Europa League 2024/2522.05.25, 00:00 • 2984 views

Interestingly, in 2013, Marca magazine called Modric's transfer to Real Madrid, as well as Alex Song's transfer to Barcelona from Arsenal, the worst among all transfers in Spain in the summer of 2012.

In 2012, then-Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho said he was asking Madrid fans to give Modric some time and be patient.

He's so good that the "Bernabeu" will fall in love with him and his level 

- Mourinho said then.

Already last year, Mourinho called Modric's transfer to Real Madrid "his pride".

Luka Modric is the beauty of football. He is my pride, because I took him to Real when no one believed he was up to Real's level. And after how many years? 12, 13, 14 years? He's still playing there, so he's my pride 

- Mourinho stated.

Modric became an important player for Real Madrid. In thirteen seasons, he won 28 titles: 6 Champions League titles, 6 Club World Cups, 5 European Super Cups, 4 Champions Leagues, 2 King's Cups and 5 Spanish Super Cups.

Modric also won the most titles for Real Madrid in the club's 123-year history.

At the individual level, the Croatian won the Golden Ball in 2018, the FIFA Best Player of the Year award and was named UEFA Player of the Year. He has been a member of the FIFA FIFPro World XI World Cup 6 times and has been recognized as the best Champions League midfielder 2 times.

COPE reports that Modric would like to extend his contract with Real Madrid for another season, and his former teammate Xabi Alonso, who will lead the team from the summer, is not against it.

The midfielder is expected to say goodbye to the "creamy" fans in the last round of La Liga against "Real Sociedad", which will take place on Saturday, May 24, at the "Santiago Bernabeu".

Bayer head coach Xabi Alonso has signed a contract with Real Madrid12.05.25, 15:09 • 2301 view

The moment has arrived. A moment I never wanted, but that's football, and everything in life has a beginning and an end... On Saturday I will play my last game at the Santiago Bernabeu. I arrived in 2012 with the illusion of wearing the jersey of the best team in the world, with the ambition to do great things, but I could not imagine what would happen next. Playing for Real Madrid changed my life as a footballer and as a person. I am proud to have been part of one of the most successful eras of the best club in history 

- Modric wrote on Instagram.

He stressed that during his years at Real Madrid he experienced incredible moments, comebacks that seemed impossible, finals, celebrations and magical nights at the Bernabeu.

I leave with a full heart. Full of pride, gratitude and unforgettable memories. And although after the Club World Cup I will no longer wear this shirt on the field, I will always be a Madridista. We will meet again. Real Madrid will always be my home. Until the end of my life 

- added the Croatian.

It is also worth noting that the departure of another Real Madrid legend, Lucas Vasquez, was reported earlier. Insider Fabrizio Romano noted that the departure from the club is related to the transition to the "galactic" Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves "Liverpool" after 20 years at the club05.05.25, 16:52 • 9062 views

Let us remind you

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti, for whom Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin plays, has taken over the Brazilian national team. The Italian specialist will start work at the end of May.

Madrid's "Real" officially announced the signing of Spanish national team and English "Bournemouth" defender Dean Heisen. The "Cherries" do not want to part with another key defender - Ukrainian Ilya Zabarny, but are ready to consider an offer for the player if up to 60 million euros are offered for the Ukrainian.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

