Bayer head coach Xabi Alonso has signed a contract with Real Madrid

The head coach of the German "Bayer 04" Xabi Alonso has signed a contract with Madrid's "Real", for which Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin plays. The contract is for 3 years, reports insider Fabrizio Romano on the social network X, reports UNN.

Xabi Alonso moves to Real Madrid. The story is confirmed and the agreement is signed with Xabi as the new coach until 2028. The staff has been selected, the contract has been concluded - wrote Romano.

He also noted that Alonso plans to take up the duties of coach of Real Madrid already during the Club World Cup, which starts on June 15 and will last until July 13.

Farewell to Ancelotti soon, and then the Xabi era - added Romano.

Currently, the club has not officially announced the appointment of Alonso.

Addition

Xabi Alonso played for Madrid's Real Madrid from 2009 to 2014. After finishing his career as a player, he began his career as a coach: first he was the head coach of Madrid's Real Madrid until the age of 14, then he moved to the coaching position at Real Sociedad B, and since 2022 he has been the head of Leverkusen's Bayer 04, with which he won the Bundesliga, the Cup and the Super Cup of Germany last season, finishing the championship without a single defeat.

Earlier, the press service of "Beyer 04" reported that Alonso will leave the team after the end of the season.

After almost two and a half years, and during the most successful period in the club's history, our head coach, Xabi Alonso, will leave Bayer 04 after the end of the season - reported in the club.

Currently, Madrid's Real Madrid has been coached by Italian specialist Carlo Ancelotti since 2021, who was appointed to this position for the second time. During his second term as coach of Real Madrid, Ancelotti has won the Champions League twice, the Club World Cup, the Spanish Championship twice, the Spanish Cup and the Spanish Super Cup twice.

The Spanish press reports that Carlo Ancelotti is to sign a two-year contract with the Brazilian national team after his dismissal.

