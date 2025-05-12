$41.550.04
The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 2812 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 10301 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 15438 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

08:59 AM • 24209 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
08:49 AM • 28367 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

08:13 AM • 54796 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

Exclusive
May 12, 06:50 AM • 33220 views

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

Exclusive
May 12, 06:38 AM • 36030 views

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

Exclusive
May 12, 05:40 AM • 67052 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

May 12, 03:50 AM • 32637 views

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

Bayer head coach Xabi Alonso has signed a contract with Real Madrid

Kyiv • UNN

 • 994 views

Xabi Alonso has signed a contract with Real Madrid until 2028 and will start working during the Club World Cup. Ancelotti will leave the club, and Alonso is already preparing for a new era.

Bayer head coach Xabi Alonso has signed a contract with Real Madrid

The head coach of the German "Bayer 04" Xabi Alonso has signed a contract with Madrid's "Real", for which Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin plays. The contract is for 3 years, reports insider Fabrizio Romano on the social network X, reports UNN.

Xabi Alonso moves to Real Madrid. The story is confirmed and the agreement is signed with Xabi as the new coach until 2028. The staff has been selected, the contract has been concluded 

- wrote Romano.

He also noted that Alonso plans to take up the duties of coach of Real Madrid already during the Club World Cup, which starts on June 15 and will last until July 13.

Farewell to Ancelotti soon, and then the Xabi era 

- added Romano.

Currently, the club has not officially announced the appointment of Alonso.

Addition

Xabi Alonso played for Madrid's Real Madrid from 2009 to 2014. After finishing his career as a player, he began his career as a coach: first he was the head coach of Madrid's Real Madrid until the age of 14, then he moved to the coaching position at Real Sociedad B, and since 2022 he has been the head of Leverkusen's Bayer 04, with which he won the Bundesliga, the Cup and the Super Cup of Germany last season, finishing the championship without a single defeat.

Earlier, the press service of "Beyer 04" reported that Alonso will leave the team after the end of the season.

After almost two and a half years, and during the most successful period in the club's history, our head coach, Xabi Alonso, will leave Bayer 04 after the end of the season 

- reported in the club.

Currently, Madrid's Real Madrid has been coached by Italian specialist Carlo Ancelotti since 2021, who was appointed to this position for the second time. During his second term as coach of Real Madrid, Ancelotti has won the Champions League twice, the Club World Cup, the Spanish Championship twice, the Spanish Cup and the Spanish Super Cup twice.

The Spanish press reports that Carlo Ancelotti is to sign a two-year contract with the Brazilian national team after his dismissal.

Let us remind you

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold announced his move to Real Madrid.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
