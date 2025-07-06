$41.720.00
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
July 5, 05:41 PM • 32363 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 5, 12:33 PM • 59160 views
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 149342 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 211147 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 112980 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 105277 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 123067 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 193119 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 197764 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 172228 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13

Kyiv

 • 637 views

From July 7, 2025, the planet Uranus enters the sign of Gemini, promising an intellectual revolution and a renewal of thinking. On July 10, there will be a full moon in Capricorn, which will require inner composure and attention to emotions.

How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13

This week will be special, as we are about to witness one of the most important astrological events of the year. The planet Uranus — a symbol of generational changes and global shifts — enters the sign of Gemini. What awaits us from July 7 to 14 - professional astrologer Kseniia Bazylenko told UNN readers specifically .

For the past 8 years, Uranus has been in the sign of Taurus, and this has profoundly transformed the financial system, the concept of comfort, as well as the topic of borders, territories, and property. It was during this period that we transitioned to digital forms of money, and millions of people around the world changed their place of residence. The era of Uranus in Taurus left its mark on everyone's life. Now — a new page

- Bazylenko said.

From July 7 to November 8, 2025, Uranus will briefly enter the sign of Gemini, as if "breathing" new energy into it. And from April 26, 2026, it will enter there deeply — and remain for 7 years.

This will bring an intellectual revolution, a renewal of the way of thinking, a rejuvenation of the perception of life.

Gemini is the sign of information, communication, education, and youth. During this time, science, technology, pedagogy, and literature will actively develop.

New forms of learning and upbringing will emerge. Old thinking will become a thing of the past. We will become freer.

Especially important: Uranus is also the planet of astrology. In the coming years, it will gain a new official status and naturally enter cultural and scientific reality.

Full Moon on July 10

On July 10 at 23:37 Kyiv time, a full moon will occur in the sign of Capricorn.

This is a moment of internal tension, when the Sun and Moon are in opposition, which means we become especially emotionally vulnerable.

The Moon in Capricorn makes our emotions more restrained. During this period, we tend to withdraw into ourselves, take on too much responsibility, and not ask for help — although deep down we need it.

This time requires internal composure. It is good to deal with personal matters, put your soul and space in order, take care of yourself and those around you.

Lunar rhythms of the week

  • Until 12:00 on July 9, the Moon will be in active and fiery Sagittarius — these are days of energy, movement, determination.
    • From 11:30 on July 9 to 20:30 on July 11 — the Moon in Capricorn, where the full moon will occur.

      This is a time of emotional compression, internal tension. Not only because of the full moon, but also because of the tense aspects of the Moon.

      The middle of the week can be anxious, it is important to control yourself, not to make decisions based on emotions.

      • From the evening of July 11 — the Moon moves into Aquarius. We will feel relief, openness, ease in communication and emotions.

        "Conclusion

        I want to remind you: 2025 is a turning point year when all slow generational planets — Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto, as well as Jupiter and Saturn — will change their Zodiac sign.

        This means: the energy of the world is completely changing.

        And one of these changes is happening this week.

        Uranus enters Gemini.

        And this is a new era of ideas, communication, freedom, science, astrology, and transformations.

        The main rule of this time:

        Don't cling to the past. The world no longer supports old energies.

        Live here and now. Change. Develop. Be yourself," Bazylenko advised.

        Aries

        Your inner compass strives for stability, but everything around provokes action. The week may seem a little tense, especially in the middle. It's good to focus on home, family, your space. Your strength is in sincerity and simple actions.

        Taurus

        You will finally feel that you can talk about important things — and you are heard. A week of communication, movement, and ideas awaits you. Don't be silent about what bothers you. This is a time of lightness, but be attentive to the emotions of those closest to you. They need your understanding.

        Gemini

        The week will bring pleasant opportunities — both financially and personally. It is important not to fuss, but to carefully feel what is truly yours. New ideas or even unexpected offers may appear.

        Cancer

        Your time, your energy. This is a moment when you can feel alive, real, full of strength. The full moon in the middle of the week will slightly expose your emotions — but you will be able to embrace them. Take care of yourself as you would like others to take care of you.

        Leo

        This week is about cleansing. Some situations will have to be let go. Deep down, you already know what no longer works. Don't cling to the past — the new is already near. In the second half of the week, you will feel relief.

        Virgo

        Your week is about people. Listen, be there, but don't dissolve. Someone needs your support, and someone is just testing your limits. Distinguish. Your intuition is your protection.

        Libra

        Your attention is on affairs, duties, profession. But don't forget about your body. The week can be intense, and you need resources. Find a balance between "must" and "want." The full moon will remind you: being strong doesn't mean ignoring yourself.

        Scorpio

        You are expanding your horizons. Perhaps literally, perhaps internally. Don't hold back from what attracts you. Learning, traveling, dreaming — all of this nourishes you now. The main thing is not to forget to sometimes stop and feel where the path leads.

        Sagittarius

        A deep week. It may seem that someone or something is taking your energy, but in reality — it's a process of cleansing. Priorities are changing, new meanings are opening up. Give yourself the right to be silent when you don't want to talk.

        Capricorn

        The full moon in your sign is a moment of awareness. What is important to you? Which relationships are real, and which are based only on habit? Look carefully at everything that appears in the middle of the week. The answers have already matured.

        Aquarius

        Time to adjust your inner rhythm. Your body, sleep, habits — everything speaks to you. Don't ignore the signals. If you are in contact with yourself — a second wind will open up. At the end of the week, a new lightness will appear.

        Pisces

        The week will bring inspiration. You are like an antenna — catching the mood of the world. This can be both touching and exhausting. Your strength is in creativity. Do what brings joy — and share it with those around you.

        Lilia Podolyak

        Lilia Podolyak

        Society
        Kyiv
