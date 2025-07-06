$41.720.00
Publications
Exclusives
Explosion near CHP-6: the cause of the incident became known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

Maksym Bakhmatov, head of the Desnianskyi District State Administration, reported that the explosion near CHP-6 occurred due to a short circuit in the wiring of the security guard's trailer, which led to the ignition of a tank with oil. The fire is not related to the operation of the CHP.

Explosion near CHP-6: the cause of the incident became known

The head of the Desnianskyi district administration in Kyiv, Maksym Bakhmatov, named the cause of the explosion near the thermal power plant on Sunday, July 6. He wrote about this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, a tank with oil exploded at 1a Pukhivska Street. The cause was a short circuit in the wiring of the guard's trailer. While extinguishing the flames, the fire spread to the oil tank.

Attention, it's not a "hit" at TPP 6. In the direction of Brovary, strong smoke was visually observed, then an explosion

– Bakhmatov wrote.

Recall

On Sunday, July 6, a fire broke out near TPP-6 in Kyiv. The TPP is located on the northeastern outskirts of Kyiv in the current Desnianskyi district.

Later, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that the explosion had nothing to do with the TPP. The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported the same.

UNN also reported that electricity supply on the left bank of Kyiv was restored after the explosion.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

