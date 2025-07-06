$41.720.00
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
July 6, 12:18 PM
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
July 6, 08:52 AM
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
July 6, 06:37 AM
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
July 4, 03:30 PM
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
July 4, 02:07 PM
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
July 4, 02:00 PM
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
July 4, 05:57 AM
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Ukraine requested a new batch of air defense and armored vehicles from Germany: the sum became known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 604 views

Germany received a large request for military aid from Ukraine, which includes air defense, protected equipment, and electronic warfare systems. The total cost of the request is one billion euros, but the German government does not confirm its existence.

Ukraine requested a new batch of air defense and armored vehicles from Germany: the sum became known

Germany has received a large request from Ukraine for military aid, which includes air defense, protected equipment, and electronic warfare systems. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

As the publication notes, the list includes the following military aid:

  • 4 modern IRIS-T missile launchers;
    • 1500 guided missiles for the IRIS-T SLM system (medium range);
      • 500 guided missiles for the IRIS-T SLS system (short range);
        • 200,000 40mm anti-aircraft shells - for combating Russian drones;
          • 1000 armored vehicles with anti-mine protection;
            • 200 tracked vehicles of various modifications;
              • 30 armored demining vehicles;
                • 20 to 30 WiSENT armored engineering vehicles;
                  • 200 SUVs for transporting special forces;
                    • 1000 GPS jammers to suppress enemy drone guidance;
                      • 200 mobile radars for ground surveillance and target detection.

                        According to Bild, the total cost is one billion euros. At the same time, the German federal government does not confirm the existence of this list. They refer to security issues that do not allow the disclosure of sensitive information.

                        Recall

                        Earlier, UNN, citing Bild, reported that Ukraine would likely have enough weapons from allies until the end of summer, and in the worst case, anti-aircraft missiles for Patriot systems could run out in a week or two.

                        Yevhen Ustimenko

                        Yevhen Ustimenko

                        PoliticsNews of the World
                        Bild
                        MIM-104 Patriot
                        IRIS-T
                        Germany
                        Ukraine
