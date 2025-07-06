Ukraine requested a new batch of air defense and armored vehicles from Germany: the sum became known

Germany has received a large request from Ukraine for military aid, which includes air defense, protected equipment, and electronic warfare systems. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bild.

Details

As the publication notes, the list includes the following military aid:

4 modern IRIS-T missile launchers;

1500 guided missiles for the IRIS-T SLM system (medium range);

500 guided missiles for the IRIS-T SLS system (short range);

200,000 40mm anti-aircraft shells - for combating Russian drones;

1000 armored vehicles with anti-mine protection;

200 tracked vehicles of various modifications;

30 armored demining vehicles;

20 to 30 WiSENT armored engineering vehicles;

200 SUVs for transporting special forces;

1000 GPS jammers to suppress enemy drone guidance;

200 mobile radars for ground surveillance and target detection.

According to Bild, the total cost is one billion euros. At the same time, the German federal government does not confirm the existence of this list. They refer to security issues that do not allow the disclosure of sensitive information.

Recall

Earlier, UNN, citing Bild, reported that Ukraine would likely have enough weapons from allies until the end of summer, and in the worst case, anti-aircraft missiles for Patriot systems could run out in a week or two.