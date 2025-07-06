$41.720.00
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Moldova, Ilan Shor's pro-Russian bloc prepares for elections, promising to change power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

Ilan Shor's pro-Russian political bloc "Victory" announced its participation in Moldova's parliamentary elections. The list will be headed by Evghenia Guțul, head of Gagauzia, with the aim of "overthrowing the fascist regime" and holding early elections.

In Moldova, the pro-Russian political bloc of Ilan Shor, "Victory," announced its participation in the parliamentary elections. Ilan Shor himself stated this, as reported by UNN.

Details

The party list is to be headed by Eugenia Guțul, the head of Gagauzia. This is an autonomous territorial entity in southern Moldova.

As Shor stated, "these elections will be the dirtiest," and the Moldovan authorities will try to remove the bloc from participation. He also voiced the bloc's goal in the elections and called the Moldovan authorities led by Maia Sandu "fascists."

Our main goal in these elections is to overthrow the fascist regime and hold early elections within the next six months that will be democratic

— Shor stated.

Recall

Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that the fate of the country's aspirations to join the European Union is in the hands of Moldovans themselves. She noted that this is especially important ahead of the parliamentary elections, which will take place in September.

UNN also reported that the Constitutional Court of Moldova, at the request of the country's government, decided to declare the pro-Kremlin opposition party "SHOR" illegal. At the same time, according to the Institute for the Study of War, Russian agents in Moldova are trying to overturn Maia Sandu's victory in the elections and revise the voting results.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Maia Sandu
Ilan Shor
Moldova
