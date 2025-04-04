$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15669 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28570 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64719 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213743 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122569 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391847 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310721 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213741 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244218 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255099 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
58%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22812 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45338 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131790 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14877 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14157 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131803 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213743 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391847 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254315 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310721 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3068 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14164 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45345 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72093 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57185 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Persons

Ilan Shor

News by theme

Moldova is stepping up investigations into pro-Russian political structures

Moldovan authorities are stepping up investigations into pro-Russian politicians following the detention of the head of Gagauzia. She is suspected of corruption related to the financing of the pro-Russian bloc.

News of the World • March 28, 01:40 AM • 13716 views

ISW: Russian agents in Moldova are trying to cancel Sandu's election victory

The Institute for the Study of War reports on attempts by Russian agents to discredit Maia Sandu's victory in the elections in Moldova. Pro-Russian politicians and oligarchs are spreading statements about the illegitimacy of the voting results.

News of the World • November 5, 03:59 AM • 74847 views

Citizens brought from Russia to Moldova for free to vote in elections - media

150 Moldovan citizens were transported from Russia via Istanbul free of charge to participate in the second round of elections. The transportation was carried out by plane and bus through Turkey and Bulgaria.

News of the World • November 2, 06:02 PM • 26503 views

Referendum in Moldova: 53.52% voted against EU membership

In a referendum in Moldova, 53. 52% of voters opposed joining the EU. President Maia Sandu spoke of an “attack on freedom and democracy” and the influence of “criminal groups” in cooperation with foreign forces.

News of the World • October 21, 01:35 AM • 19113 views

Moldova says its citizens were trained in Russia to organize riots

The Moldovan police announced that they had uncovered a program that sent Moldovan citizens to Russia to learn how to organize riots. The program is linked to pro-Russian oligarch Ilan Shor.

News of the World • October 17, 10:04 PM • 17932 views

Moldova blocks Russian websites Yandex, Rutube and Dzen

In Moldova, five websites were blocked on the instructions of the Information and Security Service, including Russian Yandex, Rutube, and Dzen. Two websites of the MD24 Internet TV channel, associated with oligarch Ilan Shor, were also blocked.

News of the World • October 3, 06:11 PM • 18025 views

130 thousand votes for 15 million dollars: Moldova accuses Russia of bribing voters ahead of EU referendum

Moldovan police say that Russia transferred $15 million to 130,000 citizens to vote against joining the EU. The funds were transferred through the network of pro-Russian oligarch Ilan Shor.

News of the World • October 3, 05:09 PM • 17896 views

Moldovan court overturns ban on pro-Russian party to run in elections

Moldova's Constitutional Court has overturned a law that banned a pro-Russian party linked to fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor from running in the elections. Members of the party are also allowed to run in the elections, despite Shor's conviction for fraud.

News of the World • March 27, 01:57 PM • 24378 views