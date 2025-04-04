Moldovan authorities are stepping up investigations into pro-Russian politicians following the detention of the head of Gagauzia. She is suspected of corruption related to the financing of the pro-Russian bloc.
The Institute for the Study of War reports on attempts by Russian agents to discredit Maia Sandu's victory in the elections in
Moldova. Pro-Russian politicians and oligarchs are spreading statements about the illegitimacy of the voting results.
150 Moldovan citizens were transported from Russia via Istanbul free of charge to participate in the second round of elections. The transportation was carried out by plane and bus through Turkey and Bulgaria.
In a referendum in Moldova, 53. 52% of voters opposed joining the EU. President Maia Sandu spoke of an “attack on freedom and
democracy” and the influence of “criminal groups” in cooperation with foreign forces.
The Moldovan police announced that they had uncovered a program that sent Moldovan citizens to Russia to learn how to organize
riots. The program is linked to pro-Russian oligarch Ilan Shor.
In Moldova, five websites were blocked on the instructions of the Information and Security Service, including Russian Yandex,
Rutube, and Dzen. Two websites of the MD24 Internet TV channel, associated with oligarch Ilan Shor, were also blocked.
Moldovan police say that Russia transferred $15 million to 130,000 citizens to vote against joining the EU. The funds were
transferred through the network of pro-Russian oligarch Ilan Shor.
Moldova's Constitutional Court has overturned a law that banned a pro-Russian party linked to fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor from
running in the elections. Members of the party are also allowed to run in the elections, despite Shor's conviction for fraud.