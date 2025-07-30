Russia plans unprecedented interference in Moldovan presidential elections - Sandu

Russia is preparing an unprecedented intervention in the parliamentary elections in Moldova, scheduled for September. The Kremlin is investing in a number of political projects to bring its people into the next parliament, said President Maia Sandu after a meeting of the Supreme Security Council, reports NewsMaker, writes UNN.

Details

Sandu said that the Russian government is going to finance several political projects in Moldova to bring its people into the next parliament. According to her, all these projects are coordinated from one center and largely financed through schemes of pro-Russian politician and businessman Ilan Shor.

Sandu noted that, among other things, voter bribery and illegal external financing are planned.

About 100 million euros are planned to be channeled through cryptocurrency alone. The police are acting decisively - approximately 25 thousand fines have already been imposed, almost 15 million lei have been received into the budget - Sandu said.

In addition, disinformation campaigns and manipulation of public opinion organized from abroad are planned. In particular, paid protests are to be organized.

Also, the following actions are to be carried out by pro-Russian forces:

cyberattacks on digital infrastructure related to the elections, as well as on other critical infrastructure facilities;

use of the church for the benefit of a foreign state;

involvement of so-called opinion leaders and online influencers as intermediaries for spreading messages directed against the country's European course;

involvement of organized crime in destabilizing actions;

sabotage of voting in the diaspora;

hybrid influence on voters from the Gagauzia ATO and Transnistrian region;

online mobilization and radicalization through propaganda of extremism and hatred in society.

This should not scare us, it should mobilize us. Russia's intervention poses serious risks to public order and national security, and most importantly, it can dramatically undermine the country's sovereignty and our European future - Sandu emphasized.

She added that state institutions know what to do. Sandu stressed that in the near future they should act more coordinated, professionally and as a united team to protect national interests.

A difficult period lies ahead, dear citizens. But our future depends only on us - the president emphasized.

Addition

Moldovan President Maia Sandu initiated a meeting of the Supreme National Security Council. Foreign interference in the upcoming parliamentary elections will be discussed.