Moldova is ready to help Ukraine in building logistics lines - Sandu

Moldovan President Maia Sandu announced that her country is ready to help Ukraine develop logistical communication lines with Moldova and Romania. She stated this during her speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference, reports UNN.

Details

Moldova is ready to work on Ukraine's recovery. For the Ukrainian south, we are ready to provide corridors. For Odesa, for Zaporizhzhia, for Mykolaiv. We are also ready to provide structure, infrastructure, and develop logistical communication lines between Ukraine and Moldova and Romania. - Sandu said.

She emphasized that Moldova is highly dependent on Ukraine's energy security.

Moldova also depends on Ukraine's energy security. In this, we are also partners. And we appeal to our European partners – help us. This investment is very important for all of us. - Sandu stated.

Addition

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized that Ukraine's reconstruction depends on its victory in the war, which means territorial integrity and lasting peace. He noted that Ukraine's victory is a matter of security for all of Europe and the return of people to the country.