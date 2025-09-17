$41.180.06
Russia is making colossal efforts to destabilize Moldova ahead of elections - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Ukraine supports democratic elections in the neighboring country and is ready to help Moldova move towards EU membership.

Russia is making colossal efforts to destabilize Moldova ahead of elections - MFA

MFA spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi stated that Russia is spending significant resources on destabilizing the situation in Moldova ahead of the country's elections. He emphasized that Ukraine supports democratic elections in the neighboring country and is ready to assist and move together with Moldova towards EU membership, writes UNN.

Details

When asked about the upcoming elections in Moldova and Russia's attempts to interfere in this democratic process, Tykhyi confirmed that such attempts exist and are not isolated, but according to him, such behavior by Russia is entirely expected.

We know that Russia is making colossal efforts to destabilize Moldova. It is pouring money into it, pouring resources, trying to destabilize it through propaganda, disinformation, various methods, various actions. All of this, in our opinion, constitutes gross interference in Moldova's internal affairs.

- Tykhyi noted.

He added that Ukraine expects the elections in this neighboring country to be democratic and open, and wishes it prosperity and a decent standard of living, "which will ensure our future joint membership in the European Union."

We believe that we must continue to move together with Moldova on this path, to advance synchronously towards our membership in the European Union, because EU membership for Ukraine and Moldova means peace, security, and a decent standard of living. And Russia, of course, is trying to prevent all of this. This is not new.

- the spokesperson emphasized.

To achieve this, according to Tykhyi, Russia will contribute to destabilizing the situation and resort to any destructive actions against Moldova, and in this regard, Ukraine "is always ready to provide all possible assistance and support to prevent destabilization in the region."

Recall

On August 29, the parliamentary election campaign started in Moldova. President Maia Sandu called for responsibility and warned against external interference.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that Russia has intensified its online disinformation campaign and is using Orthodox priests and the "matryoshka" bot network to interfere in the elections. She also noted that Russia spent funds equivalent to about 1% of Moldova's GDP on election interference last year.

Also in Moldova, a scheme for bribing voters was exposed, organized through the TAITO application and financed by Russian structures of oligarch Ilan Shor. People were promised large payments for participating in rallies and distributing anti-European materials, but they did not receive the money.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Maia Sandu
European Union
Ilan Shor
Ukraine
Moldova