The Party of Action and Solidarity in Moldova leads in a new public opinion poll ahead of the parliamentary elections on September 28, which could determine the country's future course — in particular, its aspirations for EU membership. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

Despite high support, pro-European forces may be a few votes short of a parliamentary majority.

According to the iData poll published by HotNews on Monday, Prime Minister Dorin Recean's Party of Action and Solidarity would receive approximately 40% of the votes or 49 seats in parliament if elections were held next Sunday.

As indicated, this is not enough — two votes are missing to gain a majority in the Moldovan legislature. The party of former pro-Russian president Igor Dodon, according to polls, will take second place with approximately 16%, and the party of fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor, who also maintains close ties with Moscow, will receive 15%.

Addition

The iData poll was conducted among 1015 respondents in June and has a margin of error of approximately 3%. However, the poll did not survey the country's large, mostly pro-European diaspora, nor citizens living in Transnistria.

Recall

The Parliament of Moldova decided to hold early elections on September 28. A tense struggle for influence is expected between the pro-Western PAS and a coalition led by Stoyanov.