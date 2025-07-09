EU approves sanctions against Russian destabilizers of Moldova: details

Ambassadors of European Union countries have approved sanctions against 7 individuals and 3 organizations accused of destabilizing the situation in Moldova. This was reported on the social network "X" by journalist Rikard Jozwiak, according to UNN.

Details

Officially, these sanctions are expected to come into force next week, the journalist stated. He also added that sanctions will be separately approved against individuals involved in the imprisonment of Russian politician, municipal deputy of Moscow's Krasnoselsky district, Oleksiy Gorinov. He was imprisoned in July 2022 for alleged "fakes" about the Russian-Ukrainian war, but in fact, for calls to stop Russian military aggression against Ukraine.

Ambassadors have just approved these sanctions. To be officially adopted next week - Jozwiak wrote.

Addition

In Moldova, the pro-Russian political bloc of Ilan Shor "Victory" announced its participation in the parliamentary elections. The party list is to be headed by Evgenia Gutsul, head of Gagauzia, an autonomous territorial entity in southern Moldova.

Recall

Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that her country is facing a hybrid war from Russia. She added that the Kremlin is trying to tear Moldova away from the EU and turn it against Ukraine.