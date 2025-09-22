The BBC has discovered that a secret network, financed by Russia, is actively trying to undermine democratic elections in Moldova, scheduled for September 28. Using an undercover reporter, journalists found that network participants were promised money for creating pro-Russian propaganda and spreading disinformation against Moldova's pro-European ruling party, writes UNN.

Details

According to Moldovan police chief Viorel Cernăuțeanu, in 2024, the campaigns of Ilan Șor – a pro-Russian Moldovan politician – were primarily about money. This year, the focus is on disinformation.

During the BBC investigation, undercover reporter Ana and 34 other recruits were involved in secret online seminars and trained to create social media posts, even using ChatGPT. The content was supposed to look "organic" but contained unconfirmed and provocative claims: from alleged election fraud to absurd accusations against President Maia Sandu, who actively supports Moldova's pro-European course.

Pro-Russian "media" try to discredit the President of Moldova with fake "medical documents"

The network coordinator, Alina Zhuk from Transnistria, promised participants payments of up to 3,000 Moldovan lei per month (approximately $170 USD) for posts on TikTok and Facebook. Part of the payment was planned to be sent through "Promsvyazbank" – a Russian state bank under sanctions.

Our evidence also suggests that the network our reporter joined is funded by Russia. Ana overheard – and videotaped – a conversation with Alina Zhuts, who was asking for money from Moscow over the phone. "Listen, can you bring money from Moscow… I just need to pay my people their salaries" – we filmed her words - according to BBC investigation materials.

The BBC also found that the network organized "secret polls" among supporters of the pro-Russian opposition and recorded their answers on video, allegedly to "prevent fraud." In fact, such recordings could be used to discredit election results if pro-European forces in Moldova won the vote.

The network, according to the BBC, is linked to Moldovan oligarch Ilan Șor, who is in Moscow and is under US and UK sanctions for corruption and "Kremlin's malign influence operations." One of the organizations involved in the network – the NGO "Eurasia" – also has ties to Șor and was sanctioned for allegedly bribing Moldovan citizens in a referendum on the country's accession to the EU.

"Eurasia is operating" in Moldova on behalf of the corrupt fugitive oligarch Ilan Șor… with the aim of destabilizing Moldovan democracy - the UK Foreign Office noted in a comment to the BBC.

TikTok reported that it has implemented additional security measures ahead of the elections and continues to "actively counter deceptive behavior." Meta did not respond to BBC inquiries. The Russian Embassy in the UK denies any involvement in fake news and election interference, refuting these accusations and shifting responsibility to the EU.

According to estimates by the BBC and the American Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab), the network includes at least 90 TikTok accounts that have published thousands of videos since January, garnering over 23 million views in a country with a population of 2.4 million. DFRLab notes that the broader network could have reached over 55 million views.

The BBC emphasizes that, despite the scale of the disinformation campaign, official polls show the ruling PAS party leading over the pro-Russian Patriotic Electoral Bloc (BEP).

Recall

On August 29, the parliamentary election campaign started in Moldova. President Maia Sandu called for responsibility and warned against external interference.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu, speaking before the European Parliament in Strasbourg, stated that Moldova would not withstand Russian pressure if it did not join the European Union.

In addition, the Moldovan president stated that Russia uses priests and bots to influence elections in Moldova.

A few days ago, a pro-Russian scheme to bribe voters through an app was exposed in Moldova. It was financed by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Ilan Șor.