$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 8638 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
05:49 AM • 10919 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
05:30 AM • 15819 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 15059 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 28747 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 44904 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
September 20, 03:23 PM • 54903 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
September 20, 01:11 PM • 60621 views
"Taps shut off": Ukrainian drones halted operations of several oil pumping stations in Russia
September 20, 10:19 AM • 57197 views
Zelenskyy confirms he will meet with Trump next week
September 20, 08:41 AM • 86158 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
4.7m/s
35%
755mm
Popular news
Unknown drones attacked a substation in Krasnodar Krai: at least five hits recordedPhotoSeptember 21, 11:50 PM • 12556 views
Residential buildings are on fire in Boryspil district, Kyiv region, due to a Russian attack - OVASeptember 22, 01:27 AM • 8824 views
Super Typhoon Ragasa approaches Hong Kong: International airport closure possible - BloombergSeptember 22, 02:35 AM • 3806 views
The enemy launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia: civilian infrastructure and industry damagedSeptember 22, 02:50 AM • 12820 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury05:42 AM • 8464 views
Publications
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 8650 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures05:30 AM • 15824 views
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Exclusive
September 21, 05:00 AM • 59782 views
Trump set a $100,000 fee for US work visas for foreigners: pros, cons, pitfallsSeptember 20, 06:15 PM • 42071 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: Q&A and forecast for all Zodiac signsSeptember 20, 08:41 AM • 86161 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Sean Duffy
Danylo Hetmantsev
Actual places
Ukraine
Crimea
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury05:42 AM • 8824 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 75849 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 98908 views
Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AISeptember 19, 02:03 PM • 45910 views
Adele in talks to perform at Super Bowl 2026 halftime show - MediaSeptember 19, 10:57 AM • 45231 views
Actual
Shahed-136
S-400 missile system
Brent Crude
Mi-8
E-6 Mercury

Russian fake news network wants to influence Moldovan elections - BBC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

The BBC has uncovered a secret network, funded by Russia, that is trying to undermine democratic elections in Moldova on September 28. Participants in the network were promised money for spreading pro-Russian propaganda and disinformation against the pro-European party.

Russian fake news network wants to influence Moldovan elections - BBC

The BBC has discovered that a secret network, financed by Russia, is actively trying to undermine democratic elections in Moldova, scheduled for September 28. Using an undercover reporter, journalists found that network participants were promised money for creating pro-Russian propaganda and spreading disinformation against Moldova's pro-European ruling party, writes UNN.

Details

According to Moldovan police chief Viorel Cernăuțeanu, in 2024, the campaigns of Ilan Șor – a pro-Russian Moldovan politician – were primarily about money. This year, the focus is on disinformation.

During the BBC investigation, undercover reporter Ana and 34 other recruits were involved in secret online seminars and trained to create social media posts, even using ChatGPT. The content was supposed to look "organic" but contained unconfirmed and provocative claims: from alleged election fraud to absurd accusations against President Maia Sandu, who actively supports Moldova's pro-European course.

Pro-Russian "media" try to discredit the President of Moldova with fake "medical documents"19.09.25, 20:11 • 4020 views

The network coordinator, Alina Zhuk from Transnistria, promised participants payments of up to 3,000 Moldovan lei per month (approximately $170 USD) for posts on TikTok and Facebook. Part of the payment was planned to be sent through "Promsvyazbank" – a Russian state bank under sanctions.

Our evidence also suggests that the network our reporter joined is funded by Russia. Ana overheard – and videotaped – a conversation with Alina Zhuts, who was asking for money from Moscow over the phone. "Listen, can you bring money from Moscow… I just need to pay my people their salaries" – we filmed her words

- according to BBC investigation materials.

The BBC also found that the network organized "secret polls" among supporters of the pro-Russian opposition and recorded their answers on video, allegedly to "prevent fraud." In fact, such recordings could be used to discredit election results if pro-European forces in Moldova won the vote.

The network, according to the BBC, is linked to Moldovan oligarch Ilan Șor, who is in Moscow and is under US and UK sanctions for corruption and "Kremlin's malign influence operations." One of the organizations involved in the network – the NGO "Eurasia" – also has ties to Șor and was sanctioned for allegedly bribing Moldovan citizens in a referendum on the country's accession to the EU.

"Eurasia is operating" in Moldova on behalf of the corrupt fugitive oligarch Ilan Șor… with the aim of destabilizing Moldovan democracy

- the UK Foreign Office noted in a comment to the BBC. 

TikTok reported that it has implemented additional security measures ahead of the elections and continues to "actively counter deceptive behavior." Meta did not respond to BBC inquiries. The Russian Embassy in the UK denies any involvement in fake news and election interference, refuting these accusations and shifting responsibility to the EU.

According to estimates by the BBC and the American Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab), the network includes at least 90 TikTok accounts that have published thousands of videos since January, garnering over 23 million views in a country with a population of 2.4 million. DFRLab notes that the broader network could have reached over 55 million views.

The BBC emphasizes that, despite the scale of the disinformation campaign, official polls show the ruling PAS party leading over the pro-Russian Patriotic Electoral Bloc (BEP).

Recall

On August 29, the parliamentary election campaign started in Moldova. President Maia Sandu called for responsibility and warned against external interference. 

Moldovan President Maia Sandu, speaking before the European Parliament in Strasbourg, stated that Moldova would not withstand Russian pressure if it did not join the European Union.

In addition, the Moldovan president stated that Russia uses priests and bots to influence elections in Moldova. 

A few days ago, a pro-Russian scheme to bribe voters through an app was exposed in Moldova. It was financed by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Ilan Șor.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
ChatGPT
European Parliament
TikTok
Maia Sandu
European Union
Ilan Shor
United Kingdom
United States
Moldova