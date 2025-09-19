Pro-Russian "media" try to discredit the President of Moldova with fake "medical documents"

Pro-Russian "media" are trying to discredit Moldovan President Maia Sandu by spreading fake "medical documents" about her mental disorders. In reality, these materials contain numerous errors, and the dates of treatment coincide with Sandu's official meetings in Moldova, which refutes the fake. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, as reported by UNN.

pro-Russian media are spreading reports that Moldovan President Maia Sandu allegedly has "mental disorders." To "confirm" this, they show fabricated documents about her alleged treatment in an Austrian clinic, "medical histories" with Maia Sandu's signature, and prescriptions for her medication. - the post says.

The CPD also explains that these documents are fake, as evidenced by the number of errors in them. In addition, on the days when Maia Sandu allegedly "underwent treatment," she was in Moldova and held an official meeting, which is confirmed by photos and documents.

The goal of such information attacks is to discredit Maia Sandu ahead of the parliamentary elections in Moldova on September 28 this year, to cast doubt on her ability to perform the duties of president, and to instill distrust in the country's European course. - emphasized the CPD.

