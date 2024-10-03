Moldova blocks Russian websites Yandex, Rutube and Dzen
Kyiv • UNN
In Moldova, five websites were blocked on the instructions of the Information and Security Service, including Russian Yandex, Rutube, and Dzen. Two websites of the MD24 Internet TV channel, associated with oligarch Ilan Shor, were also blocked.
Five websites have been blocked in Moldova, including Russian Yandex, Rutube, and Dzen. This was reported by a number of local media, UNN reported.
Details
The sites were blocked on the instructions of the Information and Security Service (SIS). Information and Security Service (SIS)
The SIS ordered Internet service providers to block the websites of two Russian resources - the video hosting service Rutube (rutube.ru) and the blog platform Zen (yandex.ru and dzen.ru).
In addition, law enforcement officers ordered the blocking of two websites of the MD24 Internet TV channel (moldova24.online and pwa.moldova24.online), which is associated with fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor.
Addendum
In addition, last month , at the request of the Information and Security Service, Moldova blocked seven more websites before the presidential election, including six Russian propaganda news portals and one Moldovan one.
Recall
Moldova believes that Russia bribed about 130 thousand votersto vote against the country's accession to the EU. In September alone, Russia spent $15 million on voter bribery.