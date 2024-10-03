Five websites have been blocked in Moldova, including Russian Yandex, Rutube, and Dzen. This was reported by a number of local media, UNN reported.

Details

The sites were blocked on the instructions of the Information and Security Service (SIS). Information and Security Service (SIS)

The SIS ordered Internet service providers to block the websites of two Russian resources - the video hosting service Rutube (rutube.ru) and the blog platform Zen (yandex.ru and dzen.ru).

In addition, law enforcement officers ordered the blocking of two websites of the MD24 Internet TV channel (moldova24.online and pwa.moldova24.online), which is associated with fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor.

Addendum

In addition, last month , at the request of the Information and Security Service, Moldova blocked seven more websites before the presidential election, including six Russian propaganda news portals and one Moldovan one.

Recall

Moldova believes that Russia bribed about 130 thousand votersto vote against the country's accession to the EU. In September alone, Russia spent $15 million on voter bribery.