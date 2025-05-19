Warmth returns to Ukraine: weather forecaster promises a temperature increase

In most regions of Ukraine on Tuesday, May 20, the weather will still be somewhat humid. But on Thursday, May 22, the long-awaited warming will come to Ukraine, and the thermometers in most regions will rise above +20. This was announced by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko in social networks, reports UNN.

Details

"The rains are already a bit annoying, even with the mantra about the benefits for plants. Therefore, I would like to please you with the near synoptic future, when Ukraine is one of the warmest. Here is a prognostic map of air temperature for the coming Thursday, May 22. What a wonderful picture, what warm air," Didenko wrote and showed a map.

On Thursday and Friday, the air temperature in most regions of Ukraine will be +20...+25 degrees, and only in the west on May 23, a treacherous atmospheric front will refresh the air to also, in principle, comfortable +15...+20 degrees - Didenko pleased.

According to her, on Tuesday, May 20, it will rain periodically, but there will also be clearings with the sun. The air temperature during the day will be +13...+18 degrees, in Volyn, Rivne region and Luhansk region +17...+20 degrees.

In Kyiv, it will also rain in some places tomorrow, the temperature will stay around +15 degrees during the day.

From the nearest: moderately warm, even warmer, on weekends, May 24-25, a short-term cooling, and then warm again - Didenko noted.

