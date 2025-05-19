Warmth returns to Ukraine: weather forecaster promises a temperature increase
Kyiv • UNN
A warming is expected in Ukraine on May 22, the temperature will rise above +20 degrees. However, after a short cold snap on the weekend, the warmth will return again.
In most regions of Ukraine on Tuesday, May 20, the weather will still be somewhat humid. But on Thursday, May 22, the long-awaited warming will come to Ukraine, and the thermometers in most regions will rise above +20. This was announced by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko in social networks, reports UNN.
Details
"The rains are already a bit annoying, even with the mantra about the benefits for plants. Therefore, I would like to please you with the near synoptic future, when Ukraine is one of the warmest. Here is a prognostic map of air temperature for the coming Thursday, May 22. What a wonderful picture, what warm air," Didenko wrote and showed a map.
On Thursday and Friday, the air temperature in most regions of Ukraine will be +20...+25 degrees, and only in the west on May 23, a treacherous atmospheric front will refresh the air to also, in principle, comfortable +15...+20 degrees
According to her, on Tuesday, May 20, it will rain periodically, but there will also be clearings with the sun. The air temperature during the day will be +13...+18 degrees, in Volyn, Rivne region and Luhansk region +17...+20 degrees.
In Kyiv, it will also rain in some places tomorrow, the temperature will stay around +15 degrees during the day.
From the nearest: moderately warm, even warmer, on weekends, May 24-25, a short-term cooling, and then warm again
