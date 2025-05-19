$41.470.00
In Kherson region, most orchards are frozen: the agrarian committee told us whether we will enjoy early apricots

Kyiv • UNN

 • 490 views

Due to the freezing of most orchards in the Kherson region, Ukraine may have problems with early apricots. Frosts have already damaged fruit and berry crops.

In Kherson region, most orchards are frozen: the agrarian committee told us whether we will enjoy early apricots

There will be questions with early apricots in Ukraine, because most of the gardens froze in Kherson region. This was announced by Dmytro Solomchuk, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy, on the telethon, reports UNN.   

What we will have questions with is early apricots, because most of the gardens froze in Kherson region. Unfortunately, we will not be able to taste early apricots, but there will be a little later ones

- said Solomchuk. 

 Addition

At the beginning of May, the Deputy Chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council, Denys Marchuk, reported that in Ukraine frosts damaged part of fruit and berry crops. In particular, up to 80% of the harvest of apricots and peaches may be lost. 

 Experts told a UNN journalist that spring frosts in Ukraine hit apricots, the situation with peaches is more or less normal. However, in the summer they may become 20-25% more expensive than last year.          

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Agronomy newsWeather and environment
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
