In Kherson region, most orchards are frozen: the agrarian committee told us whether we will enjoy early apricots

There will be questions with early apricots in Ukraine, because most of the gardens froze in Kherson region. This was announced by Dmytro Solomchuk, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy, on the telethon, reports UNN.

Addition

At the beginning of May, the Deputy Chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council, Denys Marchuk, reported that in Ukraine frosts damaged part of fruit and berry crops. In particular, up to 80% of the harvest of apricots and peaches may be lost.

Experts told a UNN journalist that spring frosts in Ukraine hit apricots, the situation with peaches is more or less normal. However, in the summer they may become 20-25% more expensive than last year.