Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2458 views

Ukrainian scientists have moved the breeding stock of Charolais cattle from the front-line Kharkiv region to Lviv region. This made it possible to preserve the valuable gene pool and continue breeding work.

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Scientists of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine have preserved a unique meat breed of cattle - Charolais, evacuating the breeding stock from the frontline zone of Kharkiv region to a safer territory of Lviv region. Thanks to timely actions and proper care, it was possible not only to preserve the valuable gene pool, but also to continue the breeding work, which has been going on since the 60s of the last century, writes UNN.

Details

In 2024, after the intensification of hostilities in the Vovchansk direction, the breeding stock of Charolais cattle from the State Enterprise "DH "Gontarivka" of the Institute of Animal Husbandry of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences" was evacuated from the dangerous zone of Kharkiv region. The farm was located near the front line in the Chuguevsky district.

The livestock was transported to a safe region - to the base of the State Enterprise "DH "Radekhivske" of the Institute of Agriculture of the Carpathian Region of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences", which is located in the Lviv region. It is here that a valuable breeding herd is currently kept, the selection of which has been carried out by Ukrainian scientists since the 60s of the twentieth century. According to a number of indicators, this breed significantly exceeds European and Canadian lines.

"The Charolais breed is distinguished by its unique characteristics - these are large animals of creamy white color, the average live weight of which is approximately 750-800 kg. After arriving at the farm, the animals had a slightly lower weight, which was due to the difficult conditions of the war. However, after delivery and proper care, the cattle quickly adapted and fattened well. They are undemanding in nutrition: the diet consists of silage (about 25-30 kg per day), hay, straw, pulp and compound feed (about 5 kg per day). The animals have a good appetite and digest food well, which contributes to their rapid growth and weight gain," said Kateryna Engel, a zootechnician at the State Enterprise "DH "Radekhivske" of the Institute of Agriculture of the Carpathian Region of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences".

According to the caretaker of the unique livestock, the animals demonstrate good adaptation and productivity. Young animals of this breed gain weight quickly: by 18 months, the animals can reach 450-600 kg. Special attention is paid to increasing the number of offspring.

"We already have the first newborn calves. In general, the meat of this breed is considered to be of very high quality: it is tender, lean, has a pleasant taste and is well suited for dietary nutrition. The slaughter yield is on average about 60-65%, which is a fairly high figure for meat breeds," said Engel.

The zootechnician pointed out that the animals are currently outdoors in summer camps and tolerate low temperatures well. "Unlike the Ukrainian black-and-white dairy breed, which is more demanding, these animals are adapted to the cold and can withstand frosts. According to her, the farm is currently provided with feed, and in the future it is planned to continue breeding this breed, because it has good prospects," the scientist explained.

In the future, the State Enterprise "Radekhivske" plans to use the Charolais breed both for purebred breeding and for industrial crossing in order to improve the meat qualities of other breeds of cattle. For this purpose, a breeding bull will be purchased.

Today, the only threat to the further development of animal husbandry in the relevant farms is the initiative of the State Property Fund of Ukraine to withdraw 135 thousand hectares of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences. Scientists have raised the alarm, because these resources are important for continuing national breeding work and preserving the Ukrainian line of meat cattle, in particular the activities of state-owned enterprises of experimental farms of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences - "Gontarivka" and "Radekhivske".

Currently, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy, having heard the positions of the State Property Fund and the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences, recommended that the Cabinet of Ministers refrain from withdrawing agricultural land from the permanent use of scientific institutions and enterprises of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences. The Committee also called for determining the optimal amount of land use that will ensure the possibility of effective implementation of state programs in the fields of selection, seed production, microbiology, horticulture, viticulture and other strategic areas of agricultural science. How the situation will develop further - time will tell.

Let us remind you

NAAS enterprises provide jobs for thousands of people in the regions. They perform not only a scientific, but also an important socio-economic function, especially in rural areas. Such institutions guarantee stable employment, competitive wages, pay taxes and contribute to the development of local infrastructure. In case of full or partial alienation of agricultural land, these enterprises may lose the opportunity to conduct full-fledged activities. This will lead to a reduction in jobs, a decrease in revenues to local budgets and a general deterioration of the socio-economic situation in the regions. Therefore, preserving the integrity of the scientific and production base of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is not only a matter of agricultural science, but also of national security, stability and the well-being of communities.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyAgronomy news
Lviv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
