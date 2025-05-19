$41.500.03
Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5268 views

An outbreak of hepatitis A has been recorded in Kyiv, with 72 cases already. Specialists are conducting an epidemiological investigation and taking anti-epidemic measures to prevent the spread.

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

72 cases of hepatitis A have already been registered in Kyiv, 33 of them in children. The epidemiological investigation is ongoing. This was reported to a journalist of UNN by the head of the State Institution "Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine" Serhiy Chumak.

As of this morning, 72 cases of Hepatitis A have been registered, 33 of them in children. The epidemiological investigation is ongoing

- Chumak said.

Addition

An outbreak of hepatitis A has been recorded in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv. Specialists of the State Institution "Kyiv City Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine" have launched an epidemiological investigation to establish the causes and circumstances of the outbreak, and are taking all necessary anti-epidemic measures to prevent further spread of the disease among the city's population.

The Capital City Center for Disease Control and Prevention notes that hepatitis A is transmitted:

  • through the consumption of contaminated food or water that may contain fecal matter from infected individuals;
    • by not following personal hygiene rules;
      • in everyday life - when an infected person prepares food for other family members;
        • during certain types of sexual contact.

          Main symptoms of hepatitis A:

          · increased body temperature;

          · general weakness;

          · loss of appetite;

          · diarrhea, vomiting;

          · discomfort or pain in the abdomen;

          · darkening of urine;

          · yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes.

          Ukraine has received 115,300 doses of vaccine for vaccinating children against hepatitis B as part of cooperation between the Ministry of Health and the Global Alliance for Vaccines.

          Anna Murashko

          Anna Murashko

          KyivHealth
          Ukraine
          Kyiv
