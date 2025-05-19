$41.500.03
Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools
Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

Kremlin announced when Putin's phone call with Trump will take place

Ukraine plans to increase payments at the birth of a child: how much will they pay

Currently, the Russians do not have crossings over the Oskil River, but the situation in the Dvorichna area is difficult - spokesman of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group

Warmth returns to Ukraine: weather forecaster promises a temperature increase

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court will begin consideration of the SAPO's claim regarding the confiscation of a part of an elite apartment in Kyiv, which is used by the family of Minister Koval. The amount of confiscation is more than UAH 9.3 million.

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

The High Anti-Corruption Court will begin hearing the lawsuit of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office against the Minister of Agrarian Policy Vitaliy Koval and his mother-in-law on the confiscation of a part of an elite apartment in Kyiv on June 9. The court made such a decision on May 12, UNN writes.

The lawsuit concerns an apartment with a total area of over 170 m2 in an elite residential complex in Kyiv, registered in the name of the minister's mother-in-law, which was actually used by his family. Only a part of this property, which the SAP demands to be recovered in favor of the state (53.33%), costs more than 9.3 million hryvnias.

According to prosecutors, the sources of funds for the purchase of this property have not been confirmed, and the explanations provided about the alleged loan of almost UAH 5.5 million have been refuted.

Despite the fact that the object of the lawsuit is a specific apartment in Kyiv, this story may be only the first signal for a deeper investigation - not only of the minister himself, his income and activities, but also of his closest circle, which has been working with him in the same team for years.

It is worth noting that one of the key figures in the "personnel vertical" built by Vitaliy Koval is acting Head of the State Property Fund Ivanna Smachylo. She is a long-time associate of Koval, who worked with him at the Rivne Regional State Administration. In 2023, Koval, having headed the State Property Fund, appointed Smachylo as his deputy. When in 2024 he moved to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, Smachylo, without competition, received the position of Acting Head of the Fund. Her appointment looks not like a rotation of personnel, but as a conscious transfer of control over assets to "her own people."

Currently, Smachylo is in charge of one of the largest projects related to state land - the "Land Bank". Its essence is the seizure of thousands of hectares of land from state institutions, their transfer for lease and thus filling the state budget. It is significant that recently the Acting Head of the State Property Fund admitted that a significant part of the land transferred in the first pool is idle. Despite this, the State Property Fund wants to receive more than 135 thousand hectares of agricultural land of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences under its jurisdiction. These plans caused a sharp reaction from the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee, deputies and the scientific community. 

It is important to bring the apartment case to the end. But it is even more important not to stop at it alone. Because if one family of an official can afford to purchase an object for hundreds of thousands of dollars without declared funds, then a completely logical question arises: what about the property of other members of Koval's "Rivne vertical"? Otherwise, the assets of the state may disappear unnoticed behind an elite apartment.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesPublications
