Currently, the Russians do not have crossings over the Oskil River, but the situation in the Dvorichna area is difficult - spokesman of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group

The situation remains difficult in the Dvorichna district of Kharkiv region. There, the Russians continue to transfer their infantry groups to the right bank of the Oskil River. However, the enemy currently has no crossings across the river. This was reported by the spokesman of the "Kharkiv" Operational and Tactical Group, Pavlo Shamshin, on the air of the telethon, reports UNN.

The situation remains difficult in the area of the settlement of Dvorichne. There, the Russians continue to transfer their infantry groups to the right bank of the Oskil River in order to create a threat to the city of Kupyansk from the north along the right bank. From time to time, the Russians try to build crossings across the Oskil, but each time we detect such attempts and destroy such crossings. Currently, the enemy has no crossings across the Oskil there. - Shamshin said

According to him, in the Dvorichna area, the Russians use armored vehicles and buggies to quickly move between positions in order to avoid meeting Ukrainian drones, but not all Russians are so lucky.

For many occupiers, crossing to the right bank of the Oskil River is actually a one-way ticket. - Shamshin said.

In addition, he said that there is virtually no intact building in Vovchansk.

If anything remains, it is underground communications, basements, where the enemy continues to accumulate its resources, primarily manpower, ammunition, and provisions. In general, everything he needs to continue the assault operations. - Shamshin said.

On May 12, the spokesman of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops, Viktor Tregubov, reported that the Russian group, which is now across the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region, is not capable of active assault actions, because the occupiers cannot effectively supply shells and fuel there.