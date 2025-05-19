$41.500.03
TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports
Exclusive
08:32 AM • 1072 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 2412 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 4094 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
06:58 AM • 9536 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
05:46 AM • 19968 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 32401 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 72634 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 72030 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM • 76980 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM • 78383 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3796 views

The expert emphasizes the significant volumes of "gray" imports of electronics, in particular smartphones and household appliances. Effective customs operation is the key to minimizing the illegal market.

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

The most "gray", even "black" part of imports in the electronics market in Ukraine remains the categories of goods related to small household appliances, smartphones, laptops and other electronics. This was stated by economic analyst, senior economist at CASE-Ukraine, expert of the Economic Expert Platform Volodymyr Dubrovskyi in an exclusive comment for UNN.

The categories of goods most susceptible to "gray" imports are small household appliances, smartphones, laptops, etc. This is, rather, not even "gray", but "black" import

– noted Dubrovskyi.

According to the expert, countering the illegal market is possible primarily through the effective work of customs, when illegal supply schemes will be minimized.

"Of course, they never disappear completely – even in highly developed countries – but they can be minimized. For this purpose, the customs service is currently being reformed with a complete reboot and re-certification. In addition, a strong transparency system is needed at customs posts, but all relevant steps should be implemented simultaneously," the expert emphasized.

As Dubrovskyi explained, there is a misconception that the problem can be solved through control over retail trade. But this is impossible, because there are hundreds of thousands of retail outlets, they are scattered, and it is much more difficult to control them than a few dozen border crossing points. In addition, it is at the border crossing point that transparency of the process can be ensured.

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade29.04.25, 18:28 • 255632 views

"If we are talking about checking an entrepreneur who sells something, then an inspector comes to him and, of course, they can agree there. This is an ineffective way, not to mention that most of this product is sold on the "black" market or with fake documents. And this is even more difficult to fight, because the "black" market is unregistered sellers, to whom it is unknown where to come and who to check. Therefore, in my opinion, the easiest and most effective way is customs," the economist argued.

Summarizing, the expert noted that buyers, as a rule, are aware of what exactly they are buying. Usually such goods come without a guarantee or with a limited guarantee from the store, so they cost less than officially imported ones. Therefore, each buyer chooses what is more important for him – the availability of warranty service or a lower price. Therefore, influencing the problem through buyers is an ineffective way.

Let us remind you

The State Tax Service of Ukraine revealed schemes of evading VAT payment for more than UAH 286 million in the "Yabko" and Yabluka networks. The head of the department, Ruslan Kravchenko, reported that during inspections, tax officials discovered massive facts of trade without the use of RRO/PRRO and the absence of documents on the origin of the equipment. At the same time, the State Tax Service also handed over to law enforcement officers the facts of artificial division of sales by the above-mentioned networks: legal entities involved up to 300 related sole proprietors on a simplified system. Tax officials identified 170 entrepreneurs involved in these manipulations. Their total income is UAH 1.72 billion.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
State Tax Service of Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
Apple Inc.
