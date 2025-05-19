Kremlin announced when Putin's phone call with Trump will take place

A telephone conversation between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is scheduled for 17:00, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian media reports, writes UNN.

Details

"At 17:00 (Moscow time) there will be a telephone conversation with Trump," Peskov said.

He added that the conversation with Trump will take place taking into account the results of the negotiations in Istanbul.

Addition

US President Donald Trump also announced telephone talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for Monday, also at 17:00 (10:00 local time). And after that - with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of NATO member countries.

US President Donald Trump's chief negotiator on the Russian-Ukrainian war, Steve Witkoff, predicts a "successful" telephone conversation between Trump and Putin on Monday, May 19. In his opinion, this conversation "will greatly help to determine where we are and how we can complete these negotiations."

On the eve of the telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with the leaders of the United States, Italy, France and Germany.

