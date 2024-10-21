Referendum in Moldova: 53.52% voted against EU membership
In a referendum in Moldova, 53.52% of voters opposed joining the EU. President Maia Sandu spoke of an “attack on freedom and democracy” and the influence of “criminal groups” in cooperation with foreign forces.
During Sunday's referendum in Moldova, 53.52% of voters opposed the country's accession to the European Union, according to preliminary estimates, which cover about 91% of the vote. This is reported by NewsMaker, according to UNN.
Moldovan President Maia Sandu, noting the results, said that they indicate an "attack on freedom and democracy" in the country.
Sandu emphasized that the results were influenced by "criminal groups" in cooperation with foreign hostile forces, including a terrorist state. Moldovan authorities suspect that up to 25% of voters may have been influenced by russian money. Moldova applied for EU membership in March 2022, after the start of russia's invasion of Ukraine, and negotiations began last June.
Presidential elections were held simultaneously with the referendum. As a result, Sandu received 38.17% of the vote, while her rival, pro-russian candidate Alexandru Stoianoglo, received 28.61%
The Moldovan police also uncovered a large-scale influence operation involving about 150,000 people who received bank transfers from russia. The operation is connected to pro-Russian businessman Ilan Shor, who was convicted in absentia for fraud.
