Maia Sandu leads in Moldova's presidential election
Kyiv • UNN
With 70% of the votes counted, Maia Sandu received 36% of the support of voters, ahead of Alexandru Stoianoh with 29%. In the referendum on European integration, 55.31% of citizens voted against.
Maia Sandu is leading in the presidential elections in Moldova. This is reported by NewsMaker, according to UNN.
Details
At the moment, with more than 70% of the votes counted, Sandu has the support of 36% of voters. However, 29% voted for Oleksandr Stoyanog, who is supported by pro-russian opposition parties.
In the referendum on the country's European integration, 55.31% of citizens voted against it, while 44.69% voted in favor.
