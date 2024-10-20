Moldova elects a president and consolidates its course towards the EU
Kyiv • UNN
Moldova is holding presidential elections and a referendum on enshrining its EU course in the Constitution. Pro-Western Maia Sandu is leading the race, but a second round is possible.
On Sunday, Moldova will hold presidential elections and a referendum that could significantly affect the country's aspirations to join the European Union. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
The vote comes amid accusations that a terrorist country interfered in the election and the ongoing war in Ukraine, which has focused attention on the former Soviet republic.
President Maia Sandu, who has a pro-Western stance, is leading the race, maintaining a significant lead over 10 rivals. However, if she does not reach 50% of the vote, the election will go to a second round on November 3. Polls indicate that her potential opponent could be former Prosecutor General Oleksandr Stoyanoglo, who is backed by the pro-Russian Party of Socialists.
In the referendum, Moldovans will vote on whether to include a provision in the Constitution on EU membership as a strategic goal. Sandu expressed hope for a decisive “yes” from the voters, which would be another step in the country's desire to leave the Russian orbit and move closer to Europe.
