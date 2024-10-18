Moldova says its citizens were trained in Russia to organize riots
The Moldovan police announced that they had uncovered a program that sent Moldovan citizens to Russia to learn how to organize riots. The program is linked to pro-Russian oligarch Ilan Shor.
Moldovan police said they had uncovered a program in which citizens of the country were taken to Russia, where they were trained to organize civil unrest. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that, according to Moldovan law enforcement, the training to create unrest was organized by a group associated with fugitive pro-Russian oligarch Ilan Shor.
The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is currently investigating several criminal cases related to the preparation of mass disorders in the interests of the criminal community,
The newspaper notes that as part of the exposed program, hundreds of Moldovans were taken to Russia to be trained in organizing riots. According to the police, people have been taken to Russia in groups of 20 for training since June.
It is also noted that more than 300 Moldovan citizens have recently traveled to Russia. The head of the national police, Viorela Cernauteanu, said that the purpose of the trips was allegedly cultural events, but in reality, Moldovans visited camps where they were taught to organize unrest in their country.
Some of these people were trained in camps affiliated with private military companies in Bosnia and Herzegovina and Serbia,
The head of the Moldovan national police also said that four citizens who had been in such camps had been detained.
According to law enforcement, they have evidence of the group's connection to Shor's party.
Recall
Moldovan police say that Russia transferred $15 million to 130,000 citizens to vote against EU membership. The funds were transferred through the network of pro-Russian oligarch Ilan Shor.