Pro-Russian scheme to bribe voters through an app exposed in Moldova

Russia, through the structures of oligarch Ilan Shor and Promsvyazbank, financed propaganda campaigns in Moldova. For this purpose, a special application, TAITO, was created and used to recruit and bribe citizens. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security.

Details

Dozens of job advertisements appeared on Facebook and Telegram for election work — putting up posters, participating in rallies, or distributing leaflets. People were promised tens of thousands of lei or cryptocurrency payments, but in fact, they did not receive the funds.

Fake accounts publish "vacancies" with Russian phone numbers. Communication is conducted on Telegram or WhatsApp. For "test tasks," 200 lei or cryptocurrency are promised, but the funds are never paid out. - the post says.

Among the tasks were posters with anti-European slogans and rallies in support of pro-Russian politicians. Currently, Moldova's special services have significantly complicated the transfer of funds through Russian banks and the use of cryptocurrencies, but Moscow continues to try to influence the election results.

Sandu: Russia uses priests and bots to influence elections in Moldova