September 15, 05:38 PM
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 40122 views
Pro-Russian scheme to bribe voters through an app exposed in Moldova

Kyiv • UNN

 • 954 views

A voter bribery scheme, organized through the TAITO app and financed by Russian structures of oligarch Ilan Shor, has been exposed in Moldova. People were promised large payments for participating in rallies and distributing anti-European materials, but they did not receive the money.

Pro-Russian scheme to bribe voters through an app exposed in Moldova

Russia, through the structures of oligarch Ilan Shor and Promsvyazbank, financed propaganda campaigns in Moldova. For this purpose, a special application, TAITO, was created and used to recruit and bribe citizens. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security.

Details

Dozens of job advertisements appeared on Facebook and Telegram for election work — putting up posters, participating in rallies, or distributing leaflets. People were promised tens of thousands of lei or cryptocurrency payments, but in fact, they did not receive the funds.

Fake accounts publish "vacancies" with Russian phone numbers. Communication is conducted on Telegram or WhatsApp. For "test tasks," 200 lei or cryptocurrency are promised, but the funds are never paid out.

- the post says.

Among the tasks were posters with anti-European slogans and rallies in support of pro-Russian politicians. Currently, Moldova's special services have significantly complicated the transfer of funds through Russian banks and the use of cryptocurrencies, but Moscow continues to try to influence the election results.

Sandu: Russia uses priests and bots to influence elections in Moldova15.09.25, 01:41 • 4262 views

Veronika Marchenko

Politics
Ilan Shor
Moldova