Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Sandu: Russia uses priests and bots to influence elections in Moldova

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that Russia has intensified its online disinformation campaign and is using Orthodox priests and a network of "matryoshka" bots to interfere in elections. She also noted that Russia spent funds equivalent to about 1% of Moldova's GDP on election interference last year.

Sandu: Russia uses priests and bots to influence elections in Moldova

Russia uses priests and bots to influence elections in Moldova. This was stated by the country's president, Maia Sandu, writes the Financial Times, reports UNN.

Details

According to her, Moscow has intensified its online disinformation campaign, particularly targeting the Moldovan diaspora. She also accused Russia of using Orthodox priests to spread propaganda and launching the "Matryoshka" bot network to create fake content under the guise of legitimate foreign media.

Sandu, whose pro-European party "Action and Solidarity" hopes to retain a majority in the September 28 elections, expressed concern about a possible repeat of the 2024 campaign, when Russian agents spread fake reports about bomb threats at Moldovan polling stations abroad, particularly in Germany. According to Sandu's estimates, last year Russia spent funds equivalent to about 1% of Moldova's GDP on election interference.

Russia uses a very wide range of tools, trying to overcome our institutions. I want the EU to learn from our experience. Moldova is a fragile democracy, but we see that some of Russia's actions in Moldova are then "exported" to other countries. We should not underestimate the danger to our democracies

- said the president.

She also noted that Russia's tactics are evolving: currently, criminals "on Moscow's payroll" are being used to provoke unrest in Moldovan prisons.

We believe that the EU must find a solution so that both Moldova and Ukraine can take the next steps

- added Sandu.

She called the upcoming parliamentary elections the last hurdle on Moldova's path to EU membership.

Recall

Earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that the country would not withstand Russian pressure without joining the EU, as the Kremlin is waging an "unlimited hybrid war." Sandu emphasized that the European path is a matter of survival, not just values.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Maia Sandu
European Union
Moldova