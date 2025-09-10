$41.120.13
Moldova expels Belarusian embassy employee and declares him persona non grata - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 392 views

Moldova has declared an employee of the Belarusian embassy persona non grata. This decision is related to the detention of a former Moldovan intelligence officer suspected of transferring secret data to the Belarusian KGB.

Moldova expels Belarusian embassy employee and declares him persona non grata - Media

In Moldova, an employee of the Belarusian embassy has been declared persona non grata. This information was confirmed by the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which did not disclose the name of the individual, according to tv8.md, writes UNN.

Details

Government spokesman Daniel Voda did not confirm or deny at a press conference whether this decision is related to the arrest of former Information and Security Service employee Alexandru Balan, who is suspected of transmitting secret data to the Belarusian KGB.

"It is clear and obvious that such cases do not contribute to the development of friendly relations in any way," Voda stated.

Balan was detained on September 9 in Romania. The Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) stated that the suspect participated in the unauthorized transmission of secret information to employees of the Belarusian KGB.

Specifically, according to the investigation, in 2024 and 2025, he met twice in Budapest with representatives of Belarusian intelligence. It is presumed that Balan was given instructions and "paid for the services provided."

On September 9, the Security Information Service (BIS) of the Czech Republic, together with the special services of Romania and Hungary, announced the liquidation of an intelligence network created by the Belarusian KGB in Europe.

Supplement

In September, the special services of the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Romania exposed a Belarusian spy network in Europe. Among those exposed was a former deputy head of Moldovan intelligence who transmitted secret information to the Belarusian KGB.

