Moldova believes that Russia has transferred more than $15 million to the accounts of 130,000 Moldovan citizens to make them vote against the country's accession to the European Union. This was reported by Politico, and by UNN.

Details

Viorel Cerneucian, head of the Moldovan Police General Inspectorate, said that Russia transferred money through the “mafia” network of pro-Russian oligarch Ilan Shor.

Moldova faces unprecedented voter fraud combined with hybrid warfare and disinformation - The official said.

Moldovan law enforcement officials emphasize that $15 million was transferred to Moldovan citizens in September alone.

According to the investigation, the founder of the banned pro-Russian party of the same name, Ilan Shor (in April, he created the pro-Russian bloc of Moldovan parties “Peremoha” in Moscow and became its chairman), helped launder funds intended for bribing voters through a network of banks.

It is noted that in Moldova, Shor was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for bank fraud.

Recall

Moldova will hold a referendum on October 20, 2024, on the introduction of European integration into its Constitution, which will open the way to EU accession.