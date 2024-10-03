ukenru
130 thousand votes for 15 million dollars: Moldova accuses Russia of bribing voters ahead of EU referendum

130 thousand votes for 15 million dollars: Moldova accuses Russia of bribing voters ahead of EU referendum

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17854 views

Moldovan police say that Russia transferred $15 million to 130,000 citizens to vote against joining the EU. The funds were transferred through the network of pro-Russian oligarch Ilan Shor.

Moldova believes that Russia has transferred more than $15 million to the accounts of 130,000 Moldovan citizens to make them vote against the country's accession to the European Union. This was reported by Politico, and by UNN.

Details

Viorel Cerneucian, head of the Moldovan Police General Inspectorate, said that Russia transferred money through the “mafia” network of pro-Russian oligarch Ilan Shor.

Moldova faces unprecedented voter fraud combined with hybrid warfare and disinformation

- The official said. 

Moldovan law enforcement officials emphasize that  $15 million was transferred to Moldovan citizens in September alone.

According to the investigation, the founder of the banned pro-Russian party of the same name, Ilan Shor (in April, he created the pro-Russian bloc of Moldovan parties “Peremoha” in Moscow and became its chairman), helped launder funds intended for bribing voters through a network of banks.

It is noted that in Moldova, Shor was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for bank fraud.

Recall

Moldova will hold a referendum on October 20, 2024, on the introduction of European integration into its Constitution, which will open the way to EU accession.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
ilan-shorIlan Shor
moldovaMoldova

