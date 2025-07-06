In June, attempts were made to dismiss Budanov, but he retained his position - The Economist

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 19942 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 74628 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 90465 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 185653 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 320534 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 347013 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 139972 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 116219 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 127018 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 195047 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
0m/s
51%
748mm
Popular news
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained why Trump avoids a direct answer regarding arms sales to UkraineJuly 6, 09:36 AM • 35721 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's Conversation: Kellogg Reveals DetailsJuly 6, 12:52 PM • 40467 views
Women's mobilization: NSDC made a statement01:24 PM • 33769 views
Syrskyi reported to the President on protection against long-range Russian strikes01:37 PM • 19406 views
Son beat father to death in Dnipro: details of the crime03:27 PM • 2913 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 127448 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 320534 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 347013 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 207620 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 206489 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 185653 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 67478 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 189232 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 216080 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 185487 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

In June, attempts were made to dismiss Budanov, but he retained his position - The Economist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1506 views

The Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, attempted to dismiss Kyrylo Budanov from his position as head of the HUR, which was the ninth attempt. He may also have been behind the promotion of a corruption case against Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and the probable appointment of Yulia Svyrydenko as Prime Minister, according to The Economist.

In June, attempts were made to dismiss Budanov, but he retained his position - The Economist

The Head of the Office of the President (OP) Andriy Yermak tried to dismiss the Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) Kyrylo Budanov. He may also be behind the promotion of a corruption case against Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and the probable appointment of Yulia Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister. This is reported by The Economist, citing sources, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the possibility of rotations in key positions in the security sector has been discussed in government circles for a long time.

Sources close to Yermak call the general an unpredictable revolutionary who is building his own political machine. According to an insider, 90% of the presidential office staff consider Budanov insane, and the other 10% consider him a genius. At the same time, allies of the GUR chief say that he is a convinced statesman and one of the few who can tell the president the bitter truth.

- the post says.

As The Economist writes, the June attempt to remove Budanov from office was already the ninth. However, the head of the GUR managed to avoid dismissal.

According to the publication, the reason for this could also be the support of Ukraine's international partners, particularly the United States. Sources suggest that a warning from the White House could have been a factor that prevented the situation from radical changes.

In addition, the publication reports that Yermak used his influence, deliberately allowing a corruption case against Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov to proceed.

HACC to consider appeals regarding pre-trial detention of Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov: date announced03.07.25, 15:23 • 1287 views

All this was allegedly because Chernyshov tried to put himself forward as an alternative channel for contacts with the United States. Another reason was that his resignation would facilitate the promotion of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, who is connected with the head of the OP.

"Another stuffing": Budanov commented on rumors about his resignation29.11.24, 10:55 • 15686 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Yulia Svyrydenko
The Economist
White House
Andriy Yermak
Kyrylo Budanov
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9