In June, attempts were made to dismiss Budanov, but he retained his position - The Economist

The Head of the Office of the President (OP) Andriy Yermak tried to dismiss the Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) Kyrylo Budanov. He may also be behind the promotion of a corruption case against Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov and the probable appointment of Yulia Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister. This is reported by The Economist, citing sources, according to UNN.

It is noted that the possibility of rotations in key positions in the security sector has been discussed in government circles for a long time.

Sources close to Yermak call the general an unpredictable revolutionary who is building his own political machine. According to an insider, 90% of the presidential office staff consider Budanov insane, and the other 10% consider him a genius. At the same time, allies of the GUR chief say that he is a convinced statesman and one of the few who can tell the president the bitter truth. - the post says.

As The Economist writes, the June attempt to remove Budanov from office was already the ninth. However, the head of the GUR managed to avoid dismissal.

According to the publication, the reason for this could also be the support of Ukraine's international partners, particularly the United States. Sources suggest that a warning from the White House could have been a factor that prevented the situation from radical changes.

In addition, the publication reports that Yermak used his influence, deliberately allowing a corruption case against Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov to proceed.

All this was allegedly because Chernyshov tried to put himself forward as an alternative channel for contacts with the United States. Another reason was that his resignation would facilitate the promotion of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, who is connected with the head of the OP.

