HACC to consider appeals regarding pre-trial detention of Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov: date announced

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) will consider appeals against the decision to choose a preventive measure for Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov on August 7. This was reported by UNN with reference to AP HACC.

Details

The panel of judges of the HACC Appeals Chamber scheduled a court hearing to consider the appeals of the defense and prosecution against the decision of the HACC investigating judge of 27.06.2025 on the election of a preventive measure for the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine - stated in the message of the HACC Appeals Chamber in the Telegram channel.

Recall

For Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov, 120 million UAH bail was posted in a case of abuse of office and receiving a bribe.

UNN also reported that the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office is studying information from open sources regarding the companies that posted 120 million hryvnias bail for Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov.

In addition, it became known that Chernyshov declared 2.19 million UAH of expenses for legal services on June 22, 2025. This happened after he was notified of suspicion of abuse of office and receiving a bribe.