Kyiv reopens traffic for trucks after heat restriction

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
12:18 PM • 15811 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 60693 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 78732 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 167384 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 299538 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 331986 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 136675 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 115501 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 126492 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 194876 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2.6m/s
45%
748mm
Popular news
"I don't know": Trump on whether he can stop the war against UkraineJuly 6, 09:04 AM • 5371 views
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained why Trump avoids a direct answer regarding arms sales to UkraineJuly 6, 09:36 AM • 25414 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's Conversation: Kellogg Reveals Details12:52 PM • 29898 views
Women's mobilization: NSDC made a statement01:24 PM • 23154 views
Syrskyi reported to the President on protection against long-range Russian strikes01:37 PM • 8093 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 116731 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 299538 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 331987 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 197436 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 196616 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 167384 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 61686 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 183817 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 210964 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 180855 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Kyiv reopens traffic for trucks after heat restriction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 405 views

In Kyiv, on July 6, the movement of freight transport, which was restricted due to high temperatures, was resumed. The restrictions were in effect from July 4 for trucks over 24 tons at temperatures of +28°C and above.

Kyiv reopens traffic for trucks after heat restriction

On Sunday, July 6, truck traffic was resumed in Kyiv. This was reported by the press service of the capital's patrol police in Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

Today, restrictions on truck traffic were introduced in Kyiv. To preserve the road surface, truck traffic is prohibited when air temperatures are +28 degrees Celsius or more. The ban applies to vehicles with an actual weight of more than 24 tons and an axle load of more than 7 tons.

Truck drivers can wait at special sites, in the right-of-way of highways, and near road service facilities.

Recall

Since July 4, Kyiv has introduced restrictions on truck traffic due to the forecasted heat up to +32°C. Residents of the capital and drivers are asked to comply with the restrictions and carefully monitor changes in traffic modes.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyKyivAuto
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9