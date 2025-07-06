Kyiv reopens traffic for trucks after heat restriction

On Sunday, July 6, truck traffic was resumed in Kyiv. This was reported by the press service of the capital's patrol police in Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

Today, restrictions on truck traffic were introduced in Kyiv. To preserve the road surface, truck traffic is prohibited when air temperatures are +28 degrees Celsius or more. The ban applies to vehicles with an actual weight of more than 24 tons and an axle load of more than 7 tons.

Truck drivers can wait at special sites, in the right-of-way of highways, and near road service facilities.

Recall

Since July 4, Kyiv has introduced restrictions on truck traffic due to the forecasted heat up to +32°C. Residents of the capital and drivers are asked to comply with the restrictions and carefully monitor changes in traffic modes.