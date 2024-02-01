Messi's first contract with Barcelona, signed on a napkin, will be sold at auction

The legendary napkin on which the 13-year-old footballer Lionel Messi signed on December 14, 2000, will be auctioned in March 2024. The starting price is now 350,000 euros. This was reported by UNN with reference to Marca.

Details

The napkin on which the 13-year-old Messi signed his first contract with Barcelona on December 14, 2000, is kept by the Argentine player's consultant Horacio Gallioli, who once helped the Argentine with his transition. Perhaps this item should have appeared in a museum, as a small piece of paper rewrote the history of FC Barcelona, according to sports observers. However, it is now announced that the napkin will be auctioned by the prestigious British auction house Bonhams, from March 18 to 27. The expected sale price will be between 300,000 and 500,000 pounds sterling, but could rise to almost 600,000 euros.

Help Help

The boy from the Argentine province eventually became one of the best players in the history of football, leading Barcelona to glorious times.

Lionel Messi is an eight-time world football champion. Two years ago, he became the world champion with the Argentine national team, won four Champions Leagues with Barcelona, and won the Spanish league ten times. After scoring 672 goals in 778 matches and winning 35 titles, Messi left the Catalans in 2021 to join PSG. The superstar currently plays for Inter Miami.

Recall

Andriy Shevchenko has been elected as the new president of the Ukrainian Football Association. Delegates at the UAF's extraordinary Congress voted for the decision.

Earlier , UNN reported that Ukrainians Artem Dovbyk and Viktor Tsygankov led Girona to a victory over Sevilla FC. [Dovbyk scored a hat-trick in six minutes.

Ukrainian pair skiers win 17 medals at the World Cup in Italy