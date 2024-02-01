Messi's first contract with Barcelona, signed on a napkin, will be sold at auction

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117971 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122806 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164767 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165210 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267626 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176850 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166844 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148609 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237704 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Messi's first contract with Barcelona, signed on a napkin, will be sold at auction

Messi's first contract with Barcelona, signed on a napkin, will be sold at auction

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28731 views

The legendary napkin on which 13-year-old Lionel Messi signed his first contract with Barcelona in 2000 will be auctioned in March 2024 with an expected price of 300,000 to 600,000 euros.

The legendary napkin on which the 13-year-old footballer Lionel Messi signed on December 14, 2000, will be auctioned in March 2024. The starting price is now 350,000 euros. This was reported by UNN with reference to Marca.

Details

The napkin on which the 13-year-old Messi signed his first contract with Barcelona on December 14, 2000, is kept by the Argentine player's consultant Horacio Gallioli,  who once helped the Argentine with his transition. Perhaps this item should have appeared in a museum, as a small piece of paper rewrote the history of FC Barcelona, according to sports observers. However, it is now announced that the napkin will be auctioned by the prestigious British auction house Bonhams, from March 18 to 27. The expected sale price will be between 300,000 and 500,000 pounds sterling, but could rise to almost 600,000 euros.

Help Help

The boy from the Argentine province eventually became one of the best players in the history of football, leading Barcelona to glorious times.

Image

Lionel Messi is an eight-time world football champion. Two years ago, he became the world champion with the Argentine national team, won four Champions Leagues with Barcelona, and won the Spanish league ten times. After scoring 672 goals in 778 matches and winning 35 titles, Messi left the Catalans in 2021 to join PSG. The superstar currently plays for Inter Miami.

Recall

Andriy Shevchenko has been elected as the new president of the Ukrainian Football Association. Delegates at the UAF's extraordinary Congress voted for the decision.

Earlier , UNN reported that Ukrainians Artem Dovbyk and Viktor Tsygankov led Girona to a victory over Sevilla FC. [Dovbyk scored a hat-trick in six minutes.

Ukrainian pair skiers win 17 medals at the World Cup in Italy31.01.24, 17:29 • 25603 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports
viktor-tsyhankovViktor Tsyhankov
artem-dovbykArtem Dovbyk
girona-fcGirona FC
lionel-messiLionel Messi

