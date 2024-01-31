Ukrainian pair skiers win 17 medals at the World Cup in Italy

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103429 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130936 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131504 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172858 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170235 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277325 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178056 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167049 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148747 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245741 views

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 32636 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 95735 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 92887 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100800 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 47318 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277326 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245741 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230920 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256336 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 242145 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 12551 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130936 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104246 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104349 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120598 views
Ukrainian pair skiers win 17 medals at the World Cup in Italy

Ukrainian pair skiers win 17 medals at the World Cup in Italy

 • 25607 views

Ukrainian Paralympians won 17 medals, including 1 gold, 7 silver and 9 bronze at the World Championships in Italy.

17 awards and one historic Ukrainian podium are the result of the performance of Ukrainian para-skiers at the World Cup cross-country skiing by the national team of athletes with musculoskeletal and visual impairments. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

According to the ministry, Ukrainian para-skiers won 17 medals at the World Cup, which ended in Toblach, Italy.

Our team of athletes with musculoskeletal disorders and visual impairments, consisting of 25 pairs of skiers and 7 athletes-guides, won 1 gold, 7 silver and 9 bronze awards

- the statement said.

It is noted that in the men's sprint race (standing class), for the first time in the history of competitions in this discipline, Ukrainians took the entire podium: Serhiy Romaniuk won gold, Seraphim Dragun won silver, and Hryhoriy Vovchynskyi won bronze.

Also, 9 skiers won high awards at the World Cup:

Sergiy Romaniuk (standing class) - 1 gold and 1 silver medal;

Pavlo Bal (sitting class) - 2 silver and 2 bronze medals;

Lyudmila Lyashenko (standing class) - 1 silver and 3 bronze medals;

Oleksandr Kazik (class of athletes with visual impairments) - 1 silver and 1 bronze medal;

Alexandra Kononova (standing class) - 1 silver medal;

Dragoon Seraphim (standing class) - 1 silver medal;

Natalia Tkachenko (class of athletes with visual impairments) - 1 bronze medal;

Hryhorii Vovchynskyi (standing class) - 1 bronze medal;

Dmytro Suyarko (class of athletes with visual impairments) - 1 bronze medal.

Recall

At the international badminton tournament RSL Iceland International 2024 in Reykjavik, four Ukrainian athletes won silver and bronze medals.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
italyItaly
ukraineUkraine

