Ukrainian pair skiers win 17 medals at the World Cup in Italy

17 awards and one historic Ukrainian podium are the result of the performance of Ukrainian para-skiers at the World Cup cross-country skiing by the national team of athletes with musculoskeletal and visual impairments. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Details

According to the ministry, Ukrainian para-skiers won 17 medals at the World Cup, which ended in Toblach, Italy.

Our team of athletes with musculoskeletal disorders and visual impairments, consisting of 25 pairs of skiers and 7 athletes-guides, won 1 gold, 7 silver and 9 bronze awards - the statement said.

It is noted that in the men's sprint race (standing class), for the first time in the history of competitions in this discipline, Ukrainians took the entire podium: Serhiy Romaniuk won gold, Seraphim Dragun won silver, and Hryhoriy Vovchynskyi won bronze.

Also, 9 skiers won high awards at the World Cup:

Sergiy Romaniuk (standing class) - 1 gold and 1 silver medal;

Pavlo Bal (sitting class) - 2 silver and 2 bronze medals;

Lyudmila Lyashenko (standing class) - 1 silver and 3 bronze medals;

Oleksandr Kazik (class of athletes with visual impairments) - 1 silver and 1 bronze medal;

Alexandra Kononova (standing class) - 1 silver medal;

Dragoon Seraphim (standing class) - 1 silver medal;

Natalia Tkachenko (class of athletes with visual impairments) - 1 bronze medal;

Hryhorii Vovchynskyi (standing class) - 1 bronze medal;

Dmytro Suyarko (class of athletes with visual impairments) - 1 bronze medal.

Recall

