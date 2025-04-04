Mistral (missile)

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15601 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28404 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64654 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213628 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122508 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391773 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310649 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213725 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244208 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255091 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22762 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45268 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131702 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14813 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14094 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131714 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213628 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391773 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254268 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310649 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3026 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14105 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45278 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72080 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57175 views
France announced the allocation of a military aid package to Ukraine worth 2 billion euros

France will provide Ukraine with a military aid package worth 2 billion euros. It will include MILAN and MICA missiles, VAB armored vehicles, AMX-10RX, ammunition and more.

War • March 26, 06:58 PM • 24582 views

Estonia provides Ukraine with Mistral air defense systems

Estonia supplied Ukraine with Mistral short-range air defense systems and missiles to support its fight against Russian aggression.

War • July 6, 01:28 PM • 79707 views

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is negotiating with the US and European countries to transfer two or three new air defense systems

Ukraine is negotiating with the United States and European partners to receive 2-3 new air defense systems in the near future, as stated by President Zelenskyy during a meeting with the German Defense Minister.

War • June 11, 04:33 PM • 52215 views

Estonia to hand over Mistral air defense systems and missiles to Ukraine

Estonia will provide Ukraine with short-range Mistral anti-aircraft missile systems and missiles to repel Russian attacks.

War • June 11, 03:30 PM • 111600 views