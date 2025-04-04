Mistral (missile)

France will provide Ukraine with a military aid package worth 2 billion euros. It will include MILAN and MICA missiles, VAB
armored vehicles, AMX-10RX, ammunition and more.
Estonia supplied Ukraine with Mistral short-range air defense systems and missiles to support its fight against Russian
aggression.
Ukraine is negotiating with the United States and European partners to receive 2-3 new air defense systems in the near future, as
stated by President Zelenskyy during a meeting with the German Defense Minister.
