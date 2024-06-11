Estonia to hand over Mistral air defense systems and missiles to Ukraine

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Kyiv

Estonia will provide Ukraine with short-range Mistral anti-aircraft missile systems and missiles to repel Russian attacks.

Estonia has announced that it will provide Ukraine with short-range Mistral air defense missile systems and missiles for them. UNN reports this with reference to the Estonian Ministry of Defense.

Details

It is reported that Estonia is providing Ukraine with short-range Mistral anti-aircraft missile systems and missiles as military aid.

"Ukraine urgently needs air defense to repel Russia's brutal attacks, and it is in Estonia's direct security interest to contribute to this together with its allies. We have designed the aid package in such a way that Ukraine will benefit from it as much as possible without compromising the combat readiness of the Estonian Defense Forces, and we can resume the necessary supplies as soon as possible," said Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur.

It is noted that the exact number is not disclosed for security reasons.

Previously, Estonia has donated, for example, Javelin anti-tank missiles, howitzers, artillery, anti-tank mines, anti-tank grenade launchers, mortars, vehicles, communications equipment, field hospitals (including in cooperation with Germany, the Netherlands, Norway and Iceland), medical supplies, personal protective equipment (helmets, etc.) and dry food packages.

Addendum

Germany will supply Ukraine with the third Patriot air defense system, IRIS-T, Cheetahs, missiles and ammunition in the coming weeks and month. 

