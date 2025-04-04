Estonia and Finland are developing plans to close the Gulf of Finland to Russian ships in case of a threat. This is technically feasible, but would require consideration of economic interests and infrastructure changes.
Ukraine concealed plans for an operation in the Kursk region, achieving the effect of surprise. According to an Estonian officer, the Ukrainian Armed Forces control over 500 square kilometers of territory, and Russia is not ready for a serious counteroffensive.
Estonia will provide Ukraine with short-range Mistral anti-aircraft missile systems and missiles to repel Russian attacks.
Estonia will strengthen Ukraine's cybersecurity by providing equipment as part of an IT coalition.
Russia is using an "amoeba tactic" in Ukraine. the Russians are experimenting with small forces in different places and hope that somewhere there will be a breakthrough, says the chief of the General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces.
According to the German Ministry of Defense, Russia is likely responsible for persistent disruptions to global navigation satellite systems in the Baltic region, including electromagnetic interference originating in Kaliningrad.
Estonia plans to purchase 18 French 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery pieces and build a new ship for its fleet at an estimated cost of 30-40 million euros.
The Estonian Defense Forces have banned products from companies such as PepsiCo, Mars, Nestle, Unilever, Mondelēz International, Philip Morris International and Japan Tobacco International, which continue to operate in Russia and support its economy and military machine through taxes.
The russian occupation forces in Ukraine increased the pace of their operations, but failed to achieve specific operational and tactical goals, achieving only minor successes in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.
According to the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, russia is deliberately disrupting GPS in Europe to test equipment and interference capabilities amid potential future conflicts with NATO.
The Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) and the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) have signed a partnership agreement to enhance the management capacity of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine and regional patrol police units.