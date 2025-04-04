Estonian Defence Forces

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 230 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 7360 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 52161 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 192004 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 111303 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 371239 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 297896 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211930 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243232 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254628 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+13°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 119278 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 115720 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45340 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59206 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 112019 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 112684 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 191749 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 370950 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 245072 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 297725 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 8750 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33299 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 59639 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 45780 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 116163 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

Estonian Defence Forces

News by theme

Estonia and Finland plan to close the Gulf of Finland to Russian ships

Estonia and Finland are developing plans to close the Gulf of Finland to Russian ships in case of a threat. This is technically feasible, but would require consideration of economic interests and infrastructure changes.

News of the World • September 23, 07:49 PM • 34021 views

Estonian Defense Ministry: Russia is not ready for a counteroffensive in the Kursk region

Ukraine concealed plans for an operation in the Kursk region, achieving the effect of surprise. According to an Estonian officer, the Ukrainian Armed Forces control over 500 square kilometers of territory, and Russia is not ready for a serious counteroffensive.

War • August 16, 01:39 PM • 21546 views

Estonia to hand over Mistral air defense systems and missiles to Ukraine

Estonia will provide Ukraine with short-range Mistral anti-aircraft missile systems and missiles to repel Russian attacks.

War • June 11, 03:30 PM • 111600 views

Ministry of Defense: Estonia to provide Ukraine with equipment to strengthen cyberspace

Estonia will strengthen Ukraine's cybersecurity by providing equipment as part of an IT coalition.

War • May 13, 02:53 PM • 19575 views

Russia uses "amoebic tactics" in Ukraine - Chief of the General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces

Russia is using an "amoeba tactic" in Ukraine. the Russians are experimenting with small forces in different places and hope that somewhere there will be a breakthrough, says the chief of the General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces.

War • April 15, 10:09 AM • 15904 views

Russia is likely behind GPS malfunctions in the Baltic States - German Defense Ministry

According to the German Ministry of Defense, Russia is likely responsible for persistent disruptions to global navigation satellite systems in the Baltic region, including electromagnetic interference originating in Kaliningrad.

News of the World • April 5, 03:08 PM • 28262 views

Estonia to buy 18 Caesar air defense systems

Estonia plans to purchase 18 French 155-mm Caesar self-propelled artillery pieces and build a new ship for its fleet at an estimated cost of 30-40 million euros.

News of the World • April 2, 08:20 AM • 22692 views

Estonia gives up on Philip Morris

The Estonian Defense Forces have banned products from companies such as PepsiCo, Mars, Nestle, Unilever, Mondelēz International, Philip Morris International and Japan Tobacco International, which continue to operate in Russia and support its economy and military machine through taxes.

War • March 20, 03:26 PM • 22343 views

russians are increasing the intensity of hostilities in Ukraine - Estonian intelligence

The russian occupation forces in Ukraine increased the pace of their operations, but failed to achieve specific operational and tactical goals, achieving only minor successes in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

War • March 8, 05:06 PM • 29487 views

russia deliberately "jams" GPS in Europe - the commander of the Estonian forces

According to the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces, russia is deliberately disrupting GPS in Europe to test equipment and interference capabilities amid potential future conflicts with NATO.

News of the World • January 31, 09:24 AM • 18951 views

In April, Ukrainian police leaders will begin training in Estonia on modern management and organization practices

The Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) and the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) have signed a partnership agreement to enhance the management capacity of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Ukraine and regional patrol police units.

Society • January 29, 10:00 PM • 29699 views