Estonian intelligence: weather change did not affect the course of the war – Russia is preparing new winter strikes in Ukraine

03:49 PM
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 5104 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 9256 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 13114 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
11:23 AM • 15784 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 35740 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 34325 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 37477 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 29035 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
November 7, 03:41 AM • 30180 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 5078 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 9236 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 13106 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their taste01:34 PM • 9784 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 35733 views
Estonian intelligence: weather change did not affect the course of the war – Russia is preparing new winter strikes in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 740 views

The head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center, Colonel Ants Kiviselg, stated that the change in weather did not affect the course of the war, and Russia is preparing new winter strikes on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure. The front line remains stable, but the Russian Federation continues to pressure Ukrainian positions, especially around Pokrovsk.

Estonian intelligence: weather change did not affect the course of the war – Russia is preparing new winter strikes in Ukraine

Despite the cold weather and autumn rains, the situation at the front in Ukraine remains stable – the change in weather conditions has not affected the overall course of Russian aggression, said the head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center, Colonel Ants Kiviselg. According to him, in the coming weeks, Russia will continue its winter bombing campaign, the main target of which will be civilian infrastructure. This is reported by ERR, writes UNN.

Details

At a press conference of the Estonian Ministry of Defense, Kiviselg emphasized that the front line has not changed significantly, although Russian troops maintain a high level of pressure.

Estonia detained pro-Russian propagandist Besedin: Tallinn revealed what he is accused of05.11.25, 12:39 • 2774 views

Russia has not stopped the momentum of its military machine, but continues to press very aggressively on Ukrainian defensive positions.

– Kiviselg stated.

The main battles are taking place around Pokrovsk, which has become a symbolic target for Russian commanders. Despite repeated promises to capture the settlement by mid-November or December 1, there are almost no results.

Estonia urged China to join pressure on Russia05.11.25, 16:45 • 2974 views

It must be admitted that the situation at the front has not changed significantly... Pokrovsk has become an end in itself, and the military is under great pressure to capture it.

– said Kiviselg.

Tactics and losses of the Russian Federation

According to Estonian intelligence, the Russian army has lost its ability to act coherently.

At the tactical level, the Russian war has shifted from meaningful activity to routine execution of orders, which has led to a colossal number of deaths.

– noted Estonian intelligence.

At the same time, Russia does not have sufficient reserves to take advantage of even local successes. After the possible fall of Pokrovsk, Kiviselg believes, "we will only see a temporary escalation of fighting."

Bombing of Ukraine

Moscow compensates for its inability to break through with massive missile and drone attacks. In October, about 5,300 drone strikes and 270 missile launches were recorded, which is 44% more than in September.

94 out of 128 drones launched by Russia were neutralized over Ukraine overnight07.11.25, 09:17 • 2196 views

In September, missiles were used about 185 times, and in October – about 270 times, which, according to some data, is the largest number of missiles used in one month during the entire active war.

– noted Kiviselg.

According to him, Russia deliberately uses bad weather conditions to reduce the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense, but even in such conditions, Ukraine shoots down about 80% of targets.

Estonian intelligence warns that over the next month, Russia will carry out three or four more massive attacks aimed at Ukraine's energy and civilian infrastructure.

Frontline battles decreased by a third in 24 hours, Pokrovsk direction remains the hottest: General Staff map07.11.25, 08:16 • 2718 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineNews of the World
