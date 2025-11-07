Estonian intelligence: weather change did not affect the course of the war – Russia is preparing new winter strikes in Ukraine

Despite the cold weather and autumn rains, the situation at the front in Ukraine remains stable – the change in weather conditions has not affected the overall course of Russian aggression, said the head of the Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center, Colonel Ants Kiviselg. According to him, in the coming weeks, Russia will continue its winter bombing campaign, the main target of which will be civilian infrastructure. This is reported by ERR, writes UNN.

At a press conference of the Estonian Ministry of Defense, Kiviselg emphasized that the front line has not changed significantly, although Russian troops maintain a high level of pressure.

Russia has not stopped the momentum of its military machine, but continues to press very aggressively on Ukrainian defensive positions. – Kiviselg stated.

The main battles are taking place around Pokrovsk, which has become a symbolic target for Russian commanders. Despite repeated promises to capture the settlement by mid-November or December 1, there are almost no results.

It must be admitted that the situation at the front has not changed significantly... Pokrovsk has become an end in itself, and the military is under great pressure to capture it. – said Kiviselg.

Tactics and losses of the Russian Federation

According to Estonian intelligence, the Russian army has lost its ability to act coherently.

At the tactical level, the Russian war has shifted from meaningful activity to routine execution of orders, which has led to a colossal number of deaths. – noted Estonian intelligence.

At the same time, Russia does not have sufficient reserves to take advantage of even local successes. After the possible fall of Pokrovsk, Kiviselg believes, "we will only see a temporary escalation of fighting."

Bombing of Ukraine

Moscow compensates for its inability to break through with massive missile and drone attacks. In October, about 5,300 drone strikes and 270 missile launches were recorded, which is 44% more than in September.

In September, missiles were used about 185 times, and in October – about 270 times, which, according to some data, is the largest number of missiles used in one month during the entire active war. – noted Kiviselg.

According to him, Russia deliberately uses bad weather conditions to reduce the effectiveness of Ukrainian air defense, but even in such conditions, Ukraine shoots down about 80% of targets.

Estonian intelligence warns that over the next month, Russia will carry out three or four more massive attacks aimed at Ukraine's energy and civilian infrastructure.

