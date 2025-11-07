94 out of 128 drones launched by Russia were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia launched 128 drones at Ukraine overnight, 94 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 7 (from 8:00 p.m. on November 6), the enemy attacked with 128 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions of: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 80 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 94 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 31 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Russia again attacked energy infrastructure - in Odesa region: consequences shown