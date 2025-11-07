94 out of 128 drones launched by Russia were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

ukenru
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 6124 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
05:43 AM • 11775 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
03:41 AM • 19381 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
November 7, 12:03 AM • 22604 views
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM • 28080 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 58921 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
November 6, 12:47 PM • 56562 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
November 6, 12:10 PM • 37619 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
November 6, 11:26 AM • 33920 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 61844 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia: windows broken in high-rise buildings and kindergartenNovember 6, 10:56 PM • 4362 views
Russian army trying to speed up on Pokrovsk direction - DeepStatePhotoNovember 6, 11:36 PM • 6442 views
Trump confirmed that Kazakhstan will join the “Abraham Accords”November 7, 01:37 AM • 5548 views
Orban made a new statement about a possible meeting between Trump and Putin: details03:02 AM • 11974 views
In Britain, archaeologists have unearthed hundreds of ancient structures over 2,000 years old that have no explanationPhoto03:28 AM • 11219 views
Publications
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 6112 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 58916 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educatorsNovember 6, 01:00 PM • 33690 views
The bribe-taker and his team: how MP Odarchenko activates Hrytskov for manual control of the SBITU and what the embezzlement in the construction of the oncology center has to do with itPhotoNovember 6, 11:03 AM • 4192 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhotoNovember 6, 10:56 AM • 39937 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
António Guterres
Danylo Hetmantsev
Oleh Kiper
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Crimea
Norway
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis spotted with caregiver during rare public outingPhoto08:03 AM • 602 views
Almost 8,000 Ukrainian creators on OnlyFans earned about UAH 5 billion in a year07:49 AM • 654 views
GTA VI release postponed again06:53 AM • 1710 views
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 32198 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 33008 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Facebook
Brent Crude

94 out of 128 drones launched by Russia were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 942 views

On the night of November 7, Russia attacked Ukraine with 128 Shahed, Gerbera, and other attack UAVs. Defense forces shot down or suppressed 94 enemy drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

94 out of 128 drones launched by Russia were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia launched 128 drones at Ukraine overnight, 94 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 7 (from 8:00 p.m. on November 6), the enemy attacked with 128 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions of: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chauda – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 80 of them were "Shaheds."

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 94 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 31 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace. 

Russia again attacked energy infrastructure - in Odesa region: consequences shown07.11.25, 08:39 • 1344 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kursk
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine