Russia again attacked energy infrastructure - in Odesa region: consequences shown

The Russian Federation once again attacked energy facilities in Odesa Oblast overnight, and warehouses and an administrative building were also damaged, said Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Friday, showing the consequences, UNN reports.

The enemy once again attacked Odesa region's energy infrastructure - Kiper wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the region was subjected to another drone attack by the enemy on the night of November 7. "Air defense forces destroyed most of the aerial targets, but hits on energy facilities were recorded," the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration noted.

"As a result of the attack, warehouses and an administrative building were also damaged. All fires were promptly extinguished by rescuers," he said.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties," Kiper emphasized.

Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, power outage schedules until 10 PM - Ministry of Energy