Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, power outage schedules until 10 PM - Ministry of Energy

Russia once again attacked energy infrastructure - in two regions of Ukraine, electricity outage schedules are in effect today until 10 PM throughout the country, currently schedules are in effect in most regions, the Ministry of Energy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions - reported the Ministry of Energy.

As noted, emergency restoration work is ongoing, energy workers are working continuously to restore electricity supply as soon as possible.

Today, from 08:00 to 22:00, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers will be in effect throughout Ukraine. As of now, hourly outage schedules are in effect in most regions - noted the Ministry of Energy.

Current schedules, as indicated, are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

You can view the power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine on the UNN website.

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

