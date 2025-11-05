Estonia detained pro-Russian propagandist Besedin: Tallinn revealed what he is accused of

Estonian special services have detained pro-Russian propagandist Oleg Besedin. He is suspected of non-violent activities directed against the Republic of Estonia and of violating international sanctions, UNN reports with reference to Postimeees.

Details

According to the Estonian Security Police Department, Besedin has been cooperating with individuals acting in the interests of Russian special services since at least 2022, and has also participated in Russian information influence in Estonia.

Besedin's activities were aimed at creating opportunities for Russia to interfere in Estonia's internal affairs. Besedin is also suspected of repeatedly disseminating content from Russian media channels that are subject to sanctions not only by Estonia but also by the European Union.

Besedin was charged with non-violent activities by a foreigner directed against the Republic of Estonia, under Part 1 of Article 233 of the Estonian Penal Code, and with violating international sanctions under Part 1 of Article 93-1 of the Estonian Penal Code. He faces a long prison sentence.

Recall

Recently, a Russian border patrol boat flying the flag of the Wagner PMC was spotted on the Narva River, which flows along the Russian-Estonian border. The Estonian Foreign Ministry demands explanations from Moscow.